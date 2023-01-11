 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US Highway 30 work near North Platte postponed to Monday

US 30 near North Platte set to close Thursday
Courtesy Nebraska Department of Transportation

Due to the weather forecast, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is delaying work on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte to Monday.

KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor. The detour is expected to be in effect for a total of 11 days, ending on January 25, NDOT said in a press release.

The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge, east of North Platte.

This will be the second of three planned detours for the project. Notifications for future detours will be made when those dates are set.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down, NDOT said.

Breaking News