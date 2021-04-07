US Sen. Deb Fischer visits North Platte

“You need to be able to meet with constituents when they come,” she said. “The Zoom meetings help with that schedule as well, but I miss running back and forth all the time.”

On the other hand, Fischer said, Zoom technology has allowed her to take part from her office in simultaneous meetings of her Senate committees and subcommittees.

While attending in person is always best, “in D.C., you can have three committee meetings and two subcommittees meeting at the same time,” she said.

On policy matters, Fischer said Nebraskans shouldn’t expect much additional funding for roads and traditional infrastructure projects from the Biden administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

A White House summary of the plan calls for increasing transportation spending by $115 billion “to modernize the bridges, highways, roads and main streets that are in most critical need of repair.”

That’s less than 6% of the total plan, Fischer said, adding that Nebraska typically breaks even at best in getting federal money to equal what Nebraskans pay in federal taxes.