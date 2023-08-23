U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, a frequent visitor while Nebraska governor, made North Platte his first stop Wednesday in seeking election in his own right.

Ricketts announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination at NebraskaLand Bank, urging local GOP members in attendance to help him win.

“When it comes to the elections next year, I need you all to go out and vote 10 times,” Ricketts, who turned 59 Saturday, said to great laughter.

“Not the Chicago way (of) 10 times,” he quickly added. “I need you to make the commitment today that when we have our primary in May and the general election in November next year, that you will vote and you will get nine other people to get out and vote as well.”

The former two-term governor, who succeeded former Sen. Ben Sasse Jan. 23, said he’ll continue to bring “Nebraska common sense” to the U.S. Capitol if Nebraskans let him do so.

“We have to have the courage to fight for our values, the values we hold dear in Nebraska, to get our nation back on track again,” he said.

“We have to have the courage to stand up to the reckless spending that’s going on in Washington, D.C., and is driving the inflation that is hurting our families all across this country.

“We have to have the courage to tackle our southern border, where we’ve had literally millions of people come across and dangerous drugs like fentanyl, which is the leading killer of Americans ages 18 to 45.

“We have to have the courage to stand up and say, ‘Hey, our common-sense values are the right values,’ that boys shouldn’t be playing girls’ sports, that if you take out a loan you should have to pay it back, that if you commit a crime you should be held accountable for that.”

State Sen. and NebraskaLand Bank President and CEO Mike Jacobson introduced Ricketts, who appointed him to the Legislature in February 2022. Jacobson then won a full term.

Ricketts made campaign announcement stops later Wednesday in Kearney, Norfolk and his hometown of Omaha.

Gov. Jim Pillen, whom Ricketts endorsed as his successor, appointed him to the Senate after Sasse resigned Jan. 8 to become president of the University of Florida.

Because Sasse quit with four years left in his second term, Ricketts would have to run for re-election in 2026 if elected next year. Nebraska’s senior senator, Deb Fischer, will be running for a third full term in 2024.

It’s the second time that the former TD Ameritrade executive will appear on Nebraska’s Senate ballot. Ricketts lost to incumbent Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson in 2006 before winning the governorship in 2014 and 2018.

He’s the first declared candidate for Sasse’s old seat, though Falls City cattle feeder Charles Herbster has shown interest in challenging him. Herbster, an ally of former President Donald Trump, lost to Pillen in a bitter 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary.

In taking questions from the audience of about 30, Ricketts fielded one from North Platte City Councilwoman Donna Tryon about the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

“I think it’s very unlikely” that Biden would be impeached over allegations of wrongdoing involving his son Hunter, Ricketts replied.

But members of Congress need to keep up pressure on Biden to turn over relevant documents sought by Capitol Hill Republicans, he added. “We ask for documents. They don’t give them.”

Neither Ricketts nor questioners addressed the quartet of federal and state indictments against Trump, who was twice impeached while president by the then Democratic-led House but acquitted by the Senate both times.

Other audience members asked questions on issues closer to home, with North Platte rancher and Sustainable Beef LLC co-founder Trey Wasserburger asking about the next farm bill to renew agricultural support and food-stamp programs.

Congress needs to continue a strong crop insurance program, Ricketts said, while making sure that conservation programs like the long-popular Conservation Reserve Program “don’t some with any strings attached.”

He told a story about a Nebraska rancher who was told he had to ensure his operation protected natural habitat for the swift fox to renew CRP funding for taking land out of production.

“He went back to the USDA and said, ‘I’ve never seen a swift fox. What do I have to do to protect the habitat?’” Ricketts said. “They couldn’t tell him.”

Ricketts expressed pessimism about breaking the partisan deadlock over federal immigration reform. North Platte businessman Alan Erickson brought up the issue, noting ongoing statewide worker shortages.

“Why aren’t we doing more to get more immigration?” Erickson asked. “Why aren’t we doing more to get them to conservative states like Nebraska where there are jobs available and we have the need?”

That’s what leaders of Nebraska companies always tell him, Ricketts replied. But other than perhaps expanding visas to fill critical jobs such as nursing, “until we can control the southern border, there’s not going to be any point to get any sort of major immigration reform done.”

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said Congress needs to remove obstacles to legal immigration and promote job recruitment for Nebraska positions in other nations.

The state chamber has forged an alliance with the Omaha Together One Community advocacy group to build a statewide coalition pushing to break the partisan logjam over immigration.