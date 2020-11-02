USDA designates Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture designated five Nebraska counties as primary natural disaster areas on Oct. 27 and the next day designated 12 more.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said producers in Dundy, Hitchcock, Keith, Kimball and Perkins counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans. Producers in Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Deuel, Garden, Madison, Morrill, Pierce, Platte, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Wayne counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may also be eligible for USDA emergency loans.

This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 15, 2021.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.