USDA designates Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture designated five Nebraska counties as primary natural disaster areas on Oct. 27 and the next day designated 12 more.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said producers in Dundy, Hitchcock, Keith, Kimball and Perkins counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans. Producers in Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Deuel, Garden, Madison, Morrill, Pierce, Platte, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Wayne counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may also be eligible for USDA emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 15, 2021.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
FSA has additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.
