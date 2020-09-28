Utah man stops at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in quest to tell story of 400,000 US military personnel who died in WWII

“Obviously you can’t interview (those individuals) but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take the time to write their stories and find out more about them,” Milne said.

The vision grew out of his blog,

ww2fallen100.blogspot.com, which he started during the remembrance of the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

He would select a World War II veteran who would have turned 100 that day had they not died during the war.

Eugene J. Huntemer is the Nebraska native whom Milne selected to write about on Aug. 13, 2019. Huntemer, a Naval Academy graduate, died on the USS Cushing when it was attacked and sunk by Japanese destroyers during the Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 13, 1942.

Milne visited Huntemer’s headstone at Fort McPherson and wandered past other markers in the cemetery, pausing at times to gather information and take photos. Huntemer is one of five individuals from Fort McPherson whose stories are among those told on Milne’s website.

The Maxwell stop was part of his move from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Louisville, Kentucky.

Huntemer’s story is one of 1,200 that Milne has written himself as part of the project.