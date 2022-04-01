UTVs now street-legal in North Platte; here are the rules to follow

No April Fool’s joke here: Registered utility-type vehicles are officially “street legal” on most North Platte streets.

But since they must be registered and inspected first, you won’t see UTVs driving around town for at least a few more days, police say.

A city ordinance allowing UTVs to be driven inside city limits — except on state and federal highways — took effect Friday, two months after the City Council unanimously adopted it.

The ordinance specified an April 1 effective date so the North Platte Police Department had time to prepare for its new duties of registering and inspecting UTVs that people want to drive in town.

A police press release Friday laid out the ordinance’s operating and safety requirements, including a reminder that UTVs can cross state and federal highways but can’t be driven on them.

That means UTVs are forbidden from driving on Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 83 (Jeffers Street and South Dewey Street), U.S. 30 (Rodeo Road/East 12th Street) and Nebraska Highway L-56G (Newberry Access from U.S. 30 to I-80).

The ordinance says UTVs can cross those roads as long as they do so at a 90-degree angle, police said in the press release. That’s the angle at typical intersections.

But they can’t cross an intersection of two highways, ruling out their use at the two I-80 interchanges, the Newberry-U.S. 30 intersection at East Fourth Street and the U.S. 30-83 intersection at North Jeffers and Rodeo Road/East 12th.

UTVs otherwise crossing state and U.S. highways must come to a complete stop before reaching the shoulder, have both their headlight and taillight on and yield the right-of-way “to all oncoming traffic that constitutes an immediate potential hazard,” the press release says.

UTVs may only be driven in town by people 18 or older with valid Class O driver’s licenses or farm permits, it adds.

They can’t drive faster than 30 mph but must observe posted speed limits where they’re lower than 30 mph.

UTVs must be registered at and inspected by the Police Department, 701 S. Jeffers St., before they’re used on city streets.

Inv. Matt Elder, the department’s public information officer, said the UTV registration fee will be set by the City Council at its next meeting Tuesday.

UTV inspections will start Wednesday but will be by appointment only. Police will schedule them once a UTV owner’s paperwork is finished and the fee paid.

Following are other definitions and requirements of the UTV ordinance (visit or call the Police Department at 308-535-6789 with questions):

» UTVs are defined as “any motorized off-highway vehicle” that is up to 15 feet (180 inches) long, including the bumper; up to 6 feet 2 inches (74 inches) wide; weighs no more than 1 ton (2,000 pounds); and travels on four or more non-highway tires.

» All-terrain vehicles (ATVs), golf carts or other low-speed vehicles are not considered UTVs under the ordinance.

» They’re required to have functional headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, a safety flag, an “adequate muffler system,” a spark arrestor and rear-view mirrors.

The spark arrestor must be U.S. Forest Service-qualified. The safety flag must be at least 5 feet above the ground, have day glow color and be shaped as a triangle of at least 30 square inches.

» In addition to their required driver’s license or farm permit, UTV drivers must have liability insurance coverage. They must provide proof of insurance within five days to any peace officer that requests it.

» UTV drivers must follow the usual traffic laws and regulations and “properly utilize seat belts and all provided safety equipment” when driving on city streets.

