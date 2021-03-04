VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System opens vaccine to all eligible veterans

OMAHA — The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has opened its veterans COVID-19 vaccination efforts to more veterans at its Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln VA medical facilities, as well as its upcoming outreach efforts throughout the Nebraska and Western Iowa region.

Effective this week, VA NWIHCS clinics are now open to eligible Veterans of all ages, the agency said in a press release. The only exclusion to this effort is that veterans who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination must be eligible to receive VA health care.

» Veterans who have never applied for or received medical care through the VA are strongly encouraged to call our VA NWIHCS eligibility office at 402-995-4050. VA eligibility specialists can confirm your VA eligibility status including the COVID-19 vaccination and can assist you in enrolling for VA health care.

» Veterans who are interested in receiving care at the VA but are not yet enrolled, are also encouraged to visit va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction. Veterans can also call the Health Eligibility Center at 877-222-8387.