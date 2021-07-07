 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle crashes through front of North Platte salon
0 comments
top story

Vehicle crashes through front of North Platte salon

{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle crashes through front of North Platte salon

A Dodge Grand Caravan is shown after it crashed through the front of Salon Callidora on Thursday afternoon. North Platte Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle as the individual pulled into a parking spot in front of the building. There were people inside of the salon at the time of the crash and some were hit with debris but no major injuries were reported. The driver was not seriously injured either. Trimble said the fire department would secure the building as best as possible and make sure there is no secondary collapses in the structure.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

A Dodge Grand Caravan crashed through the front of Salon Callidora on Thursday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle as the individual pulled into a parking spot in front of the building.

There were people inside of the salon at the time of the crash and some were hit with debris but no major injuries were reported. The driver was not seriously injured either. Trimble said the fire department would secure the building as best as possible and make sure there is no secondary collapses in the structure.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News