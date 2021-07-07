Vehicle crashes through front of North Platte salon

North Platte Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle as the individual pulled into a parking spot in front of the building.

There were people inside of the salon at the time of the crash and some were hit with debris but no major injuries were reported. The driver was not seriously injured either. Trimble said the fire department would secure the building as best as possible and make sure there is no secondary collapses in the structure.