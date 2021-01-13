Venango state senator proposes limited out-of-state permits to capitalize on Lake McConaughy's traffic

State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango on Wednesday introduced his proposal to establish nonresident state park permits good only at Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala at Kingsley Dam.
Hughes’ Legislative Bill 336 would dedicate portions of those special permits’ proceeds to improving Nebraska Game and Parks Commission facilities at the twin Keith County lakes.
LB 336’s introduction comes just shy of a year after hundreds of Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado residents jammed the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center to protest a Game and Parks Commission plan to greatly limit beach access to Lake Mac.
A rowdy 2019 Fourth of July weekend, resembling an earlier 1990s stretch of holiday disorder on McConaughy’s shores, preceded the Jan. 16, 2020, open house at Nebraska’s No. 2 tourist attraction.
In that event’s wake, Game and Parks set its plan aside in favor of banning alcohol possession and consumption at both lakes and boosting policing and improving lake services in partnership with local leaders.
Hughes disclosed his plans for the limited out-of-state permits earlier this month, saying they’re aimed at the thousands of out-of-state visitors — most of them from Colorado — who account for the vast majority of McConaughy’s holiday traffic.
“We’re not capitalizing on that to the extent that we should” in finding money to run and upgrade Game and Parks facilities there, Hughes told The Telegraph last week.
All state park permits, whether for annual or daily use, currently are good at any Game and Parks-managed park or recreation area.
The commission has set 2021 permit fees for licensed Nebraska vehicles at $6 per day, $31 for an annual permit and $16 for each duplicate annual permit. Nonresident vehicle fees are $8, $46 and $23.50 respectively.
LB 336 would retain the current legal caps on resident permits at $35 per year or $7 per day, while raising fees for statewide nonresident permits and establishing the new out-of-state permits for the Kingsley lakes.
Under the bill:
» Annual out-of-state permits for Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala would be capped at $65 but couldn’t be less than the annual resident fee.
» Daily out-of-state permits for the twin lakes would cost $12.
» Fees for statewide nonresident permits would be raised to $80 per year or $15 per day.
» Duplicate annual permits for additional vehicles — whether licensed inside or outside Nebraska — could still be bought for half the cost of the first one.
» Game and Parks could also develop annual park permits “which are valid for any area or combination of areas or valid for a single area.”
LB 336 also would set formulas to set aside funds “to help defray operational, maintenance and improvement costs” at Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala.
If the bill is passed and Gov. Pete Ricketts signs it, the twin lakes would receive at least 95% of the difference in costs between limited and statewide nonresident permits.
That would dedicate at least $2.85 from each limited daily permit to help run and improve Game and Parks facilities at both lakes.
Based on LB 336’s language and the commission’s current fees, Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala would get a minimum of between $14.25 and $46.55 per limited permit.
