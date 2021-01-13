Venango state senator proposes limited out-of-state permits to capitalize on Lake McConaughy's traffic

All state park permits, whether for annual or daily use, currently are good at any Game and Parks-managed park or recreation area.

The commission has set 2021 permit fees for licensed Nebraska vehicles at $6 per day, $31 for an annual permit and $16 for each duplicate annual permit. Nonresident vehicle fees are $8, $46 and $23.50 respectively.

LB 336 would retain the current legal caps on resident permits at $35 per year or $7 per day, while raising fees for statewide nonresident permits and establishing the new out-of-state permits for the Kingsley lakes.

Under the bill:

» Annual out-of-state permits for Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala would be capped at $65 but couldn’t be less than the annual resident fee.

» Daily out-of-state permits for the twin lakes would cost $12.

» Fees for statewide nonresident permits would be raised to $80 per year or $15 per day.

» Duplicate annual permits for additional vehicles — whether licensed inside or outside Nebraska — could still be bought for half the cost of the first one.