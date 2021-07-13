Vendors wanted for Sutherland maker fair Aug. 29

The Sutherland Chamber of Commerce looking for vendors for its Aug. 29 Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair, according to a press release.

The market will be on First Street, adjacent to Highway 30, which will ensure high visibility for vendors. There are 60 booths available, ranging in size from 10-by-15 foot booths in the street to 10-by-10 foot sidewalk booths. Street spaces are $45 and sidewalk spaces are $30.

A beer garden and food court will be included, and the chamber will be hosting a cornhole tournament in conjunction with the market. There will also be a kids zone with an inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex bounce and slide combination attraction. Other First Street businesses including Allsorts and Big Eye Spinnerbaits will host sidewalk sales for even more shopping opportunities.

In 2020, the chamber hosted a small “Sip and Shop” in the beer garden of the Longhorn Bar to provide a market for local entrepreneurs. For 2021 the event has been expanded to First Street to allow opportunities for more vendors and to have a larger impact on the local economy. The goal is to grow this market into one of western Nebraska’s largest annual craft and vendor shows, encompassing the entire downtown area of the community, according to the press release.

More information can be found on the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair event page or by contacting chamber volunteer Muriel Clark at nebraskaoutback@gmail.com.