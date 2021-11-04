 Skip to main content
Veterans Day to change trash collection times in North Platte
Veterans Day to change trash collection times in North Platte

Some trash collection times will change next week because of the Veterans Day holiday Thursday.

Some North Platte residents’ pickups will be delayed, and others could be earlier than usual, city Public Service Department Director Layne Groseth said in a press release.

Residents are asked to have carts in place for collection Monday to avoid being missed.

The transfer station will be closed Thursday in observance of the holiday.

