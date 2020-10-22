Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor in ceremony

Troy Merritt, left, Donald Nicholson and Keith Williams are all wrapped in Quilts of Valor after a short ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.

The Thursday afternoon event was attended by friends and family as well as American Legion Riders Post 163 members who provided a flag line. The three are the latest of 30 individuals to be honored by the Heartland of Nebraska Quilt of Valor Group and among more than 750 veterans who have received quilts from organizations across the state.

Merritt served in the Navy from September 1988 to May 1997. He was part of the Naval Construction Battalion 40 that was deployed during the Persian Gulf War. He received Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals, a Navy Unit Commendation, Good Conduct medals and two Bronze Stars among his honors during his service.

Wiilliams enlisted in the Army in 1967 and assigned to B Troop 11th Armored Calvary during Vietnam. His base camp was in Xuan Loc and he was part of the defense of the Saigon airport and the U.S. Embassy during the Tet Offensive. He served in Vietnam until 1969, when he left as body escort for fallen comrades on the trip to Fort Riley, Kansas.

Nicholson served in the Marines from July 1943 until he was honorably discharged in April 1946. He participated in operations in Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands, from October 1945 to March 1946. He also was involved in the occupation of Tianjin, China.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.