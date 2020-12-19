Viaero Wireless could add cell tower near North Platte High School

The latest proposal for a sliver of city “light industrial” zoning on the south side of West Front would affect three properties at or near its intersection with North Grant Avenue.

Kirk and Tyann Nansel, 422 N. Garfield Ave., are requesting the rezoning and accompanying land-use changes for single-family homes at 614 and 617 N. Grant Ave. and a vacant lot the couple owns at 619 N. Grant, a separate Planning Department memo says.

Kirk Nansel is the registered agent for CJLK LLC, which owns the two homes, according to Lincoln County assessor’s records. A lot the couple owns at 620 N. Grant isn’t included.

The planning memo says the Nansels want to be able to keep a temporary storage container at 619 N. Grant there permanently. They want to rezone the two home lots for possible future development, it adds.

The City Council Tuesday gave final approval to an unrelated ordinance rezoning two lots at West Front and Oak streets to light industrial. The lots, which will be combined, will be the future home of Streeter Electric LLC.

Several other indentations in the area’s general R-2 residential zoning lie farther west on West Front.

No action is scheduled on either of the following discussion items: