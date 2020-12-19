Viaero Wireless could add cell tower near North Platte High School

A proposed Viaero Wireless cell tower near North Platte High School leads the agenda for Tuesday night’s final Planning Commission meeting of 2020.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes another rezoning request along West Front Street and reviews of city lighting codes and a new state law on multifamily housing.
A public hearing will precede the panel’s vote on whether to recommend a conditional use permit for a 60-foot-tall cell tower at 1220 West A St., behind the former Jazzercise building.
Viaero, which is buying the building from Sheridan and Collette Sauer, would build an “aesthetic pole” tower to improve its North Platte indoor service, according to a Planning Department memorandum.
Part of the former Jazzercise building would house related electrical equipment, Viaero says in a letter to the city. The site has B-1 “neighborhood commercial” zoning but lies near single-family residential areas.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark advised panel members in the memo that federal law says cell towers cannot be blocked “entirely on perceived health concerns.”
Regardless of the Planning Commission’s vote, the City Council will hold its own public hearing on Viaero’s request before deciding whether to approve the cell tower.
The latest proposal for a sliver of city “light industrial” zoning on the south side of West Front would affect three properties at or near its intersection with North Grant Avenue.
Kirk and Tyann Nansel, 422 N. Garfield Ave., are requesting the rezoning and accompanying land-use changes for single-family homes at 614 and 617 N. Grant Ave. and a vacant lot the couple owns at 619 N. Grant, a separate Planning Department memo says.
Kirk Nansel is the registered agent for CJLK LLC, which owns the two homes, according to Lincoln County assessor’s records. A lot the couple owns at 620 N. Grant isn’t included.
The planning memo says the Nansels want to be able to keep a temporary storage container at 619 N. Grant there permanently. They want to rezone the two home lots for possible future development, it adds.
The City Council Tuesday gave final approval to an unrelated ordinance rezoning two lots at West Front and Oak streets to light industrial. The lots, which will be combined, will be the future home of Streeter Electric LLC.
Several other indentations in the area’s general R-2 residential zoning lie farther west on West Front.
No action is scheduled on either of the following discussion items:
» A possible regulation governing installation of outdoor lighting at future developments to avoid disturbing nearby residents.
Though developers typically address that issue, neighbors to some recent developments have opposed them “due to perceived issues with lighting of parking lots and buildings,” Clark wrote in a planning memo.
It suggests requiring building permit applications to address “appropriate lighting placement plans, photometric calculations and fixture specifications.”
The proposed regulation wouldn’t apply to developments installing three or fewer lighting fixtures “that do not increase off-site lighting levels,” the memo says.
» New state mandates imposed by Legislative Bill 866, a new law requiring cities of 20,000 people or more to report every two years to the Unicameral’s Urban Affairs Committee on their efforts to increase affordable housing.
The report, due July 1 and every two years after that, must detail the degree to which city zoning allows for “multifamily and middle housing,” Clark wrote in a memo.
“Middle housing” includes two- to four-unit residential buildings, “cottage clusters,” townhouses and “workforce housing” affordable for working families.
Most of North Platte’s residential zones don’t allow multifamily residences, Clark wrote. But LB 866 requires all Nebraska cities to adopt an “affordable housing action plan” setting goals for building more multifamily and middle housing in single-family residential areas.
Cities of less than 50,000 that don’t adopt such a plan by Jan. 1, 2024, must amend their zoning ordinances “to allow the development of middle housing in areas currently zoned for single-family residential dwellings,” the new law says.
While North Platte can require new multifamily housing to “conform to standards in certain neighborhoods,” it won’t be allowed to exclude them, Clark wrote.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.