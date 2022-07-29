Visit North Platte awards $17,250 in lodging tax grants

North Platte’s Bill Wood Field will benefit from $5,000 in Lincoln County lodging taxes to buy a new sound system for the 66-year-old ballpark.

Visit North Platte’s board of directors Wednesday awarded that amount to North Platte Legion Baseball, said Lisa Burke, executive director of the formerly named North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.

The $5,000 grant was among $17,250 in quarterly awards from proceeds from the county’s 4% hotel-motel tax. State law says the tax’s proceeds must be used for tourism promotion.

Applications are open through Oct. 1 for lodging tax funds for events or projects between January and March 2023, Burke said. Interested applicants should call 308-532-4729.

Legion Baseball board members Justin Thompson and Dr. Shawn Murdock presented their group’s request for lodging tax funds to upgrade Bill Wood Field’s sound equipment.

Opened in 1956, the ballpark now plays host to the North Platte Plainsmen summer collegiate baseball club as well as North Platte’s longtime Junior and Senior Legion high-school-age teams.

A new sound system would help bring more events to Bill Wood and improve baseball fans’ experience at the park, Burke said in a press release.

Wednesday’s largest single grant went to NP Ice INC, which will receive a combined $8,800 to buy and promote a temporary seasonal ice rink to be installed at Centennial Park this winter.

Blu McGrath, representing the group, told board members that NP Ice INC wants to offer skating lessons, sporting opportunities and family events such as holiday-themed skating in December.

Burke said $1,000 of the $8,800 will be used to develop a website for the ice rink and enable Visit North Platte to promote the rink’s use on social media.

Other lodging tax grants approved Wednesday were:

$1,750 to buy a Miss Rodeo Nebraska promotional ad in the program for the Nov. 28-Dec. 5 Miss Rodeo America competition in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bailey Lehr, the reigning Miss Rodeo Nebraska, presented the request.

$1,400 to support Local Beat on the Patio, a new live music program. Various artists will give free 5:30 p.m. concerts each Thursday in September on the patio of the Visit North Platte building at 101 Halligan Drive.