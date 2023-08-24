Visit North Platte announced $2.7 million in Improvement Grants to three projects in Lincoln County on Thursday.

The Visit North Platte Board of Directors approved $2.5 million to the City of North Platte for six new regulation-sized basketball courts as part of the North Platte Recreation Center remodel and expansion, Visit North Platte said in a press release.

The board also approved $135,000 to 308 BMX, $56,000 to the American Legion baseball program and $9,116 for the Carriage House project at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

The $2.5 million Visit North Platte grant will contribute to the $52.5 million expansion of the recreation center, approved by city voters on Nov. 8, 2022. The six regulation basketball courts will be multiuse, the release said, allowing for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

"It has been a vision of the Visit North Platte Board of Directors for many years to have a facility which will allow our community to host these types of sports tourism events year-round, especially during months with inclement weather," the release said. "The board recognizes that the proposed investment in this facility will draw in positive economic impact by providing the space needed to host tournaments, while simultaneously benefiting North Platte residents."

308 BMX will use the funds for a bicycle and motocross track in North Platte.

"Sports tourism is an ever-increasing segment of tourism in Lincoln County and having a bicycle and motocross track in our community will allow us to host multiple levels of BMX races throughout the spring, summer, and even fall months," the release said. "Visit North Platte has been working with 308 BMX since 2017 and is excited to see this project advance forward."

The Legion baseball program will use the funds to install a tie back backstop system at Bill Wood Field where the Legion FNBO Nationals and the college wood-bat North Platte Plainsmen play home games.

The current "dated metal structure is leaning due to wind damage and is not large enough to keep foul balls from entering the crowd," the release said.

The tie back system will be sturdier and more up-to-date. It will also be significantly larger and protect more spectators.

The Lincoln County Historical Museum will use the unds to replace the roof on the historic Carriage House with a new wood shingle roof.

The $2.7 million in grants is the largest commitment in a single grant cycle in the history of the organization, Visit North Platte said.

Funds for the Improvement Grants are generated through the city's lodging tax.