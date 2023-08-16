Each year the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts the Nebraska Tourism Conference to help tourism industry professionals learn how to get the most out of their tourism operation, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners.

The 2023 conference is scheduled for Oct. 17-19 at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., in Gering.

As part of Visit North Platte's mission of continuing to help grow the tourism product offered in Lincoln County, the organization is offering three scholarships in the amount of $500 each to help defray the cost of Lincoln County entrepreneurs attending this conference, according to a press release.

Reimbursable expenses include travel, conference registration, lodging (not to exceed two nights), meals not included in the conference program and mileage to and from the conference. The scholarship is a stipend and is not intended to cover all costs associated with attending the conference.

Applicants must complete an application and include up to three typed pages of information with answers to the following: statement of financial need; number of years they have attended the Nebraska Tourism Conference; statement explaining existing or future tourism organization/business; statement explaining how attending the Nebraska Tourism Conference will benefit them and/or their organization/business.

In addition, applicants agree to provide a written summary to Visit North Platte detailing what they learned at the conference and how their tourism business/organization will benefit. Completed applications must be postmarked back to the Visit North Platte office by Sept. 30.

Applications are available online at visitnorthplatte.com/scholarships, by stopping by the Visitors Bureau at 101 Halligan Dr., calling 308-532-4729 or emailing hjones@VisitNorthPlatte.com.

Conference registration and information can be found at visitnebraska.com/industry-events/2023-tourism-conference.