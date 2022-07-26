Visiting family, LPGA legend Val Skinner talks about charity project's success

Val Skinner’s influence and contribution to the world extends far beyond her career as a Ladies Professional Golf Association star.

She has taken her drive to accomplish far-reaching goals from the course to the battle against breast cancer, all while continuing to compete on the Legends of the LPGA tour.

Skinner said COVID-19 took a bite out of fundraising for her foundation, but she found other ways to raise funds by participating in private events.

“I’m so proud of the Decoding Cancer project,” Skinner said. “It was a vision I had many years ago.”

The Val Skinner Foundation partnered with Discovery Education, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey LIFE Center and the Rutgers School of Public Health, funding and launching Decoding Cancer nationwide in January 2016.

The program launched in high schools all through the nation after Skinner began building the pilot program in New Jersey, where she lives part time.

“We launched it with a digital partner,” Skinner said. “We weren’t really sure how kids were going to be about it or whether cancer genetics was going to be of interest.”

She said it has been one of Discovery Education’s most successful programs and has won numerous awards.

“Six million students have been on our platform and been educated there,” Skinner said, “on their family and how to do a diagnosis.”

For more information on the program, go to decodingcancer.org, where interactive lessons can be downloaded.

Golf continues to be a large part of her life.

Skinner was born in Hamilton, Montana, but grew up in North Platte and at a young age took an interest in golf. Her parents, Richard and Sharon, and other people in the Nebraska golf world took a genuine interest in her and guided her along the way.

That encouragement gave Skinner the drive to reach the top of the golf profession. Following a stellar career in college, she decided to strike out on her own rather than accept the backing of a major sponsor to play on the Ladies Professional Golf Tour. In 1983 she started her career after her dad co-signed for a car so she could travel the tour.

“I’m proud of the fact that I did it on my own,” Skinner said. “I think the lifestyle of living on the road and being comfortable came from being from a safe place.”

Not only did she become very successful as a pro golfer, reaching No. 15 in the world, Skinner has used her success in golf to impact the world through the Val Skinner Foundation, which she founded in 1999, and LIFE (LPGA Pros In the Fight to Eradicate Breast Cancer) in 2000.

A visit to North Platte last week was supposed to culminate in competing at the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship in Salina, Kansas, July 22-24. Unfortunately, a knee injury she suffered earlier this summer flared up and took her out of the competition.

Meanwhile, she said, she enjoyed time with her family including her parents and sister, Sherie. Skinner and her dad, Richard, took a day last week to golf at CapRock Ranch, which is a golf course along the Snake River near Valentine.

“I was really looking forward to playing CapRock," Skinner said. “I love seeing what’s happening in Nebraska and what they’re doing up there. It’s really remarkable.”

She said the courses that are being built in Nebraska have been good for golf in the area and in general.

“It’s an interesting circumstance that we can have those kinds of golf courses out here in the middle of nowhere and people come and play them,” Skinner said. “I get a kick out of that.”

Skinner continues to compete on the Legends of the LGPA tour.

“I still enjoy competing some, but I’m not fascinated by it anymore,” Skinner said. “I kind of had my real career in golf in that regard. I like to keep my game in shape so I can do some outings and some events and occasionally play a Legends event.”