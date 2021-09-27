 Skip to main content
Visitor center and cave at Ash Hollow State Historical Park closed through Friday
The visitor center and cave at Ash Hollow State Historical Park are closed through Friday due to a staffing shortage. They will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The grounds of the historical park will remain open for visitors to enjoy hiking, picnicking, wildlife watching and other activities, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks.

Ash Hollow’s fall hours for the visitor center and cave are Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. They will close for the season Nov. 1. Tours can be made by appointment only by calling 308-778-7708.

As schools have returned to session and park staffing levels have become more limited, park managers have adjusted hours and services as needed. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages its patrons to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability.

For more information about Ash Hollow SHP, visit outdoornebraska.gov/ashhollow.

