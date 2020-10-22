Visitors bureau, Golden Spike Tower recognized during Nebraska Tourism awards

Veteran local promoter Muriel Clark has received Nebraska’s highest tourism award Thursday in a banner year for North Platte and Lincoln County attractions and tourism professionals despite COVID-19.
Clark, assistant director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, was announced as the 2020 Henry Fonda Award winner in a Nebraska Tourism virtual awards presentation Thursday.
The visitors bureau itself won the state’s Outstanding Marketing Campaign award, while North Platte’s Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center was named 2020’s Outstanding Tourism Attraction.
Clark, who joined the bureau in October 2004, grew up in McPherson County. She left the area after high school but moved back in 1993 to Sutherland, where she moved with her family during her teenage years.
“After graduation, I was one of those kids who said, ‘I’m leaving and never coming back,’” she told The Telegraph Thursday.
“Then circumstances change and kids come along, and you think maybe you want your kids to have the experiences I had growing up.”
Nebraska Tourism leaders came to North Platte last week to present the Fonda Award to Clark, who also writes a blog on visiting every Nebraska town and entertains tourists at her home-based Nebraska Outback Airbnb.
The award represents “leadership, vision and dedication to the tourism industry,” the state agency said in its awards press release.
Clark “has spent many years in the tourism industry, dedicating her time and sharing her passion for her region, the Sandhills and the Lincoln Highway,” it added.
Fonda, the award’s late namesake, began his Academy Award-winning acting career at the Omaha Community Playhouse. He won Nebraskaland Days’ now-retired Buffalo Bill Award in 1975 for his contributions to Western family entertainment.
The Nebraska Tourism awards won by the visitors bureau and the Golden Spike Tower cited their respective adaptations to the challenges of COVID-19.
The visitors bureau’s “COVID Tourism Awareness” campaign “encouraged locals to be a tourist in their own backyards,” the agency said.
Working “quickly and creatively to change their marketing messaging,” the bureau promoted socially distanced outdoor activities and virtual scavenger hunts and worked with local restaurants and attractions “to create fun, engaging and safe activities for visitors and families.”
In winning the top tourism attraction award, Nebraska Tourism said, the Golden Spike Tower found creative ways to engage its community despite being closed to the public from mid-March until Memorial Day.
The agency’s press release cited the attraction’s drive-through Easter Bunny event, daily Kids Korner Crafts on Facebook and its August virtual edition of North Platte Rail Days.
When the tower finally reopened, staff members “had a long list of new procedures and adjustments to their day-to-day operations to keep staff, volunteers and visitors safe,” Nebraska Tourism said.
Other 2020 state tourism awards went to:
» Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery near Lexington, winner of the Outstanding Virtual Event award for its weekly virtual wine tastings through Facebook Live.
» Nebraska’s Big Rodeo at Burwell, which won the Outstanding In-Person Event Award. The rodeo “worked closely with the Loup Basin Public Health Department to keep volunteers, contestants and spectators safe,” and some local businesses even saw increases in sales, the tourism agency said.
» Maly Marketing of Lincoln, winner of the Friend of Tourism Award for its COVID-19 support activities for Nebraska individuals, groups and small businesses.
» Midwest Hop Producers LLC of Plattsmouth, which won the Outstanding Agritourism and/or Ecotourism Entity Award.
» The Southeast Nebraska Cancer Memorial Garden in Humboldt, inaugural winner of the Passport Champions Choice Award.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.