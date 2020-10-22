Visitors bureau, Golden Spike Tower recognized during Nebraska Tourism awards

Veteran local promoter Muriel Clark has received Nebraska’s highest tourism award Thursday in a banner year for North Platte and Lincoln County attractions and tourism professionals despite COVID-19.

Clark, assistant director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, was announced as the 2020 Henry Fonda Award winner in a Nebraska Tourism virtual awards presentation Thursday.

The visitors bureau itself won the state’s Outstanding Marketing Campaign award, while North Platte’s Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center was named 2020’s Outstanding Tourism Attraction.

Clark, who joined the bureau in October 2004, grew up in McPherson County. She left the area after high school but moved back in 1993 to Sutherland, where she moved with her family during her teenage years.

“After graduation, I was one of those kids who said, ‘I’m leaving and never coming back,’” she told The Telegraph Thursday.

“Then circumstances change and kids come along, and you think maybe you want your kids to have the experiences I had growing up.”