Visitors to Great Plains Health emergency room should expect to wait as hospital deals with surge

People visiting Great Plains Health’s emergency room should expect a wait before being seen, according to Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, McNea and Chief Nursing Officer Tina Pate discussed the current state of the hospital as COVID-19 cases increase in the community. McNea said that while the hospital and clinics are still open, GPH is full and holding patients in the emergency room.

It’s a problem that is being seen across the state, Pate said.

“Overnight, we tried to utilize the transfer hotline that the state has set up and there are no hospitals in the state of Nebraska that were taking patients regardless of” their COVID-19 status, Pate said. “There was no room in Nebraska to admit patients.”

One of the factors is that the North Platte hospital’s staffing is at a “critical level,” McNea said.

“This is very much different than the last spike we had of COVID-19. The difference is that many of our nursing and professional staff have left the health care field because of a number of different reasons. We are treating more patients with less staff,” McNea said.

And those who stayed are experiencing emotional burnout.