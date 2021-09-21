Visitors to Great Plains Health emergency room should expect to wait as hospital deals with surge

People visiting Great Plains Health’s emergency room should expect a wait before being seen, according to Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, McNea and Chief Nursing Officer Tina Pate discussed the current state of the hospital as COVID-19 cases increase in the community. McNea said that while the hospital and clinics are still open, GPH is full and holding patients in the emergency room.
It’s a problem that is being seen across the state, Pate said.
“Overnight, we tried to utilize the transfer hotline that the state has set up and there are no hospitals in the state of Nebraska that were taking patients regardless of” their COVID-19 status, Pate said. “There was no room in Nebraska to admit patients.”
One of the factors is that the North Platte hospital’s staffing is at a “critical level,” McNea said.
“This is very much different than the last spike we had of COVID-19. The difference is that many of our nursing and professional staff have left the health care field because of a number of different reasons. We are treating more patients with less staff,” McNea said.
And those who stayed are experiencing emotional burnout.
“It’s very hard for us to sit back and see the sick patients we’re seeing day in and day out with no end in sight, and see communities, nations, the whole world, essentially, celebrating the end game. It’s hard to be on the front lines and see what the real story is from a health care perspective, compared to what we’re seeing in the community,” Pate said.
Both Pate and McNea said they have seen an increase in violent behavior toward health care workers, for various reasons.
McNea reminded the public that the hospital has to follow Occupational Health and Safety Administration regulations, including that people wear face coverings when in a hospital setting.
“Please, do not take your feelings about masking out on our staff,” he said.
