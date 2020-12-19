Volunteers, Scouts help continue Wreaths Across America tradition at Fort McPherson National Cemetery

Area volunteers, along with members of both the North Platte Boys Scouts Troop 291 and Yah-Ta-Hay, distributed roughly 2,500 wreaths Saturday at gravesites as part of the Wreaths Across America.
About 30 people distributed the wreaths at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell. The annual tradition was a little more subdued this holiday season, with the public ceremony canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
