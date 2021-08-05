Volunteers share the stories of the railroad with Golden Spike Tower visitors

Have any questions stumped Rickett over the years?

“Not so far,” he said. “I have a good general working knowledge of most of what goes on out here. I enjoy trains. I understand them, which a lot of people don’t.”

He should.

Rickett retired a decade ago after a 42½-year career with Union Pacific, the majority of which he spent as an engineer. He began volunteering with the Golden Spike Tower while he still had his full-time job — a few hours here and there when his schedule permitted.

The 77-year-old now puts in about 200 hours a year as a volunteer and has no plan to stop in the near future.

“I enjoy visiting with people,” Rickett said. “They’ve come from about 60 foreign countries and every state in the union (over the years). I like hearing their stories as well as enlightening them as to why we’re here and why the railroad is here.”

Eldon Walters feels the same way. Like Rickett, he is 77 and has volunteered with the Golden Spike Tower since its opening.

An eighth-floor guide as well, Walters is a railroad historian but never worked for Union Pacific.