Volunteers share the stories of the railroad with Golden Spike Tower visitors

The Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center is a 104-foot structure that overlooks Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte.
But it’s the employees and volunteers that bring the personality to the building.
“They are the ones who share stories, answer the questions and really have the one-on-one time with our guests who come from all over the world,” said Kirsten Parker, the Golden Spike Tower’s executive director.
About 50 individuals volunteer time at the facility throughout the year — working special events, like this weekend’s Rail Days celebration, or providing weekly assistance with organized group or school tours. Others take and punch tickets or work as guides in the outdoor courtyard or on the open-air and enclosed observation decks on the seventh and eighth floors, respectively.
Jack Rickett has been a Golden Spike volunteer since its opening in June 2008. He worked his regular weekly 3½-hour shift Wednesday on the eighth floor where he is normally stationed to answer questions about Bailey Yard and the train industry in general.
“It’s across the board what they want to know,” Rickett said of the tower’s guests. “Any questions are fair game. A lot of it is they don’t understand why we’re here in the middle of the country. I tell them, ‘You’ve got to go back 155 years for (the answer).’”
Have any questions stumped Rickett over the years?
“Not so far,” he said. “I have a good general working knowledge of most of what goes on out here. I enjoy trains. I understand them, which a lot of people don’t.”
He should.
Rickett retired a decade ago after a 42½-year career with Union Pacific, the majority of which he spent as an engineer. He began volunteering with the Golden Spike Tower while he still had his full-time job — a few hours here and there when his schedule permitted.
The 77-year-old now puts in about 200 hours a year as a volunteer and has no plan to stop in the near future.
“I enjoy visiting with people,” Rickett said. “They’ve come from about 60 foreign countries and every state in the union (over the years). I like hearing their stories as well as enlightening them as to why we’re here and why the railroad is here.”
Eldon Walters feels the same way. Like Rickett, he is 77 and has volunteered with the Golden Spike Tower since its opening.
An eighth-floor guide as well, Walters is a railroad historian but never worked for Union Pacific.
He worked for Nebraska Machinery as a Caterpillar dealer in North Platte. He also was an instructor and was contracted to teach classes on the forklift and boom and scissor lift operations to Bailey Yard employees.
“I do a lot of (research) on the computer, but I also have been on that yard since 1964,” Walters said. “I was there when the eastbound hump opened up and when the westbound hump did. I know that yard end-to-end.”
His grandparents operated a train depot in Lebanon, a village in Red Willow County.
“I grew up around trains,” Walters said.
He also enjoys talking about them.
“I like to let them know what’s going on here,” Walters said about his interactions with eighth-floor visitors. “Some don’t understand what a hump yard is, so we go through the operation of that. Or they ask about what kind of commodities come through here (on the trains). Just meeting people from all over the world is phenomenal.”