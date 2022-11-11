Voss family donates 1942 tractor to Lincoln County Ag Society

The Voss family donated a classic tractor to the Lincoln County Agricultural Society on Thursday afternoon in honor of their family history in the county.

The tractor is a 1942 Ford-Ferguson 9N that was purchased by Harold and Marjorie Voss to use on their farm, which is about 15 miles southwest of North Platte. Son Ron Voss now lives in California and restored the classic tractor.

“This tractor was the first tractor my father bought in 1942,” Voss said. “It was part of a joint plan that President Roosevelt and Henry Ford had to increase food production during WWII. The cost to purchase the tractor at that time was $565.”

The tractor was used on the farm until the 1980s, he said.

“It’s been sitting in storage since then,” Voss said. “None of the Vosses are currently active in farming, but they still own the farm.”

The property is an active farm/ranch and homestead.

“This tractor wasn’t being used and I live in California and have a small farm there,” Voss said. “So I took it to California a number of years ago and was going to restore it and use it on my farm there.”

Voss began restoring the tractor last year. When he finished it, he didn’t want it to just sit in storage in California.

“I felt like it belonged back here in Lincoln County where my parents were prominent farmers and community members and helped start the Historical Society here,” Voss said. “So I called the county fair and asked if they’d be interested in this little tractor.”

Kaleb Engler, an Ag Society board member, said the organization welcomed the donation of the tractor.

“I think we’ll use during fair time,” Engler said. “We’ll display it, and maybe as families see it, they will learn that something that was old and broken down can be brought back to life.”

Engler said the tractor probably will be entered in parades to help draw attention to the Lincoln County Fair and its role in the area’s history.

Along with Ron Voss, family members Megan Scott and her husband, Andy, and Adrian Voss and his wife, Emily, all of Lincoln, attended the presentation. Adrian and Megan are majority owners of the Voss family farm.