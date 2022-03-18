Votaw Road fire northeast of Wellfleet 50% contained Friday

The Votaw Road Fire is 50% contained as of Friday night. and the blaze that has burned 900 acres could potentially be completely under control within the next few days

“If the weather cooperates, yes. I would hate to speculate on the percent,” said Tim Nicholson, the Curtis Volunteer Fire Department chief, who served as the incident commander for the day. “But the way the weather looks and we get the precipitation that is forecast, by the start of the week, we should be done with this operation.

“If the weather goes south on Sunday, this could change on us quickly,” he added. “Mother Nature is the determining factor how this all plays.”

Nicholson said the overnight humidity with the frost helped out the firefighters, who have battling the blaze just northeast of Wellfleet since Tuesday afternoon.

“It guarantee more edges would not burst out. A lot of those edges are cold and have little chance of re-igniting any of the unburnt fuel.”

Nicholson said the 50% contained status is a guarantee that 450 of the acres will not re-ignite.

But added that a projected wind change on Saturday — blowing in a northwest direction — could potentially lead to additional fuel being ignited.

“The fire index is going to be extreme on Sunday before that (storm) front comes through,” he said.

