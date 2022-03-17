Votaw Road Fire still blazing; Panhandle firefighters among those joining battle

The Votaw Road Fire just northeast of Wellfleet remained 0% contained Thursday evening, two nights after it began.

The blaze has consumed more than 1,000 acres and has generated support from roughly 20 fire departments.

“It’s who we can get when we can get them,” Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers said of the support.

The firefighters didn’t get much assistance from a storm that developed in the central plains but produced little moisture in Lincoln County.

“We were hoping that sprinkle this afternoon was going to be a lot more,” Myers said in a phone call. “It didn’t work out that way.”

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on its social media accounts on Thursday noting that “extreme fire weather danger and possible red flag warnings are expected through the weekend. Please be cautious of emergency personnel if traveling through the area.”

Eleven firefighters from Gering, Morrill, Minatare and Banner County drove five engines to help combat the blaze. They arrived early Thursday.

“I spoke with some of the guys down there. Currently, they’re monitoring the fire’s edge. They say the fire is still burning, with zero percent contained,” Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald Thursday.

Flowers said the departments helping one another are an example of their mutual aid system in action. When the Panhandle experienced difficult wildfires last summer, numerous departments came to assist in extinguishing them.

“We had a tough year last year. ... Many departments in the east helped us; now we’re returning the favor and helping them,” Flowers said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.