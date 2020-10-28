Walk on Thursday to raise awareness of veteran suicides

A 2.2 mile walk to raise awareness of the number of veterans who commit suicide each day will be held Thursday in North Platte.

Individuals are asked to gather at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial, at 2811 S. Jeffers St. The veteran suicide prevention walk is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The 2.2 mile distance is in relation to a national statistic that states that 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

T-shirts will be sold for the event as war with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Fight the War Within Foundation. The foundation provides support for individuals who are struggling with mental illness and/or thoughts of suicide.

The shirts cost $15 for sizes small through extra large and $18 for sizes beyond that.

Individuals do not have to participate in the walk to purchase a shirt. Those who are interested in an order can contact Suzanne Richardson at 308-660-0987 or Michelle Whips at Groovy Granny’s Nebraska at 308-520-7158.