Walk to promote suicide prevention, connect community set for Sunday in North Platte Canteen District

Jennifer Krajewski hopes the North Platte community will come out to the downtown Canteen District Sunday for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk.
“It’s so important that communities host events like this so that people who may be struggling know they do have some support, and that those who may have already lost someone know they’re not going through it alone,” Krajewski said. She is a trainer and field advocate for AFSP, a coordinator for the North Platte Suicide Prevention Coalition and a coordinator for the Southwest Nebraska LOSS Team.
While the event focuses on suicide prevention, it serves a greater purpose.
It’s about “showing people that there are connections, that there are people who do care about them and that there are some resources available for them, regardless of whether it’s suicide or depression or any mental health struggle people may be going through. Come out and feel that connection and support from our community,” Krajewski said. “And, in turn, I need the community to show up, to provide that support and encouragement.”
Registration can be done online at afsp.org/northplatte or in person at 4 p.m. Sunday. Registration will be at Blackledge Park at Sixth and Jeffers streets.
The event, similar to Relay for Life, will start with an opening ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at the park with guest speakers and people sharing their stories. The walk will follow and there will be games for kids, making it a family-friendly event.
Krajewski said that it’s never too early to start the conversation with kids about mental health, and that even young children can understand the concept of being sad and not knowing why, and how to handle those feelings.
“Having an increased awareness of mental health and having those coping skills early on sets your child up for success later on because they have all the skills they need to tackle all that comes at them,” Krajewski said.
For more information, contact Krajewski at 308-660-2292.
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.