Walking in ... Cody Park's Winter Wonderland

A big crowd of children and adults came out for some hot chocolate, s’mores roasted over several fire pits and free rides at the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop lighting ceremony at Cody Park Saturday.

The Flatrock Irregulars provided Christmas music at the concession stand. Santa greets kids as they visit him at Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park.

The Christmas Village originated at Memorial Park in 1947 with five houses and has grown to 15 houses this year. The display was moved to Cody Park in 2003.

