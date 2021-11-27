 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walking in ... Cody Park's Winter Wonderland
0 comments
top story

Walking in ... Cody Park's Winter Wonderland

{{featured_button_text}}
Walking in ... Cody Park's Winter Wonderland

The familiar blue lights brighten up the archway that leads to the Cody Park Concession stand. A big crowd of children and adults came out for some hot chocolate, s’mores roasted over several fire pits and free rides at the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop lighting ceremony. The Flatrock Irregulars provided Christmas music at the concession stand. The Christmas Village originated at Memorial Park in 1947 with five houses and has grown to 15 houses this year. The display was moved to Cody Park in 2003.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

A big crowd of children and adults came out for some hot chocolate, s’mores roasted over several fire pits and free rides at the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop lighting ceremony at Cody Park Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Flatrock Irregulars provided Christmas music at the concession stand. Santa greets kids as they visit him at Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park.

The Christmas Village originated at Memorial Park in 1947 with five houses and has grown to 15 houses this year. The display was moved to Cody Park in 2003.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News