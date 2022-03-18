Wallace area GOP hosting candidate forum March 27

Lincoln County GOP in the Wallace area will host a candidate forum at 4 p.m. March 27 at the Wallace Community Hall, 105 E. Alice St.

The event will take place a day before the county Republican convention at 7 p.m. March 28 in the meeting room at the North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field.

The Wallace forum will feature all candidates for Legislative District 42, the District 7 seat on the State Board of Education and the Subdistrict 5 seat on the Middle Republican Natural Resources District board.

Appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson, Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns and Brenda Fourtner have committed to the forum. All are from North Platte.

State Board of Education member Robin Stevens of Gothenburg will be present, as will challengers Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte and Pat Moore of Litchfield.

The Middle Republican NRD portion of the forum will feature Subdistrict 1 incumbent Daniel Nelsen of rural Stockville and Subdistrict 2 board member Dan Estermann of rural Wellfleet.

The NRD’s redistricting plan after the 2020 census put both Nelsen and Estermann inside the board’s relocated Subdistrict 5.

The next evening’s county GOP convention will elect county party officers and choose nine delegates to the state Republican convention.

For information, call or text Carol Friesen at 308-530-6911.