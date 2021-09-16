Wallace Fall Festival starts Saturday

The Wallace Fall Festival opens early Saturday with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Wallace Fire Hall.

Events continue all day including the 5K run/walk that starts in front of the Wallace School. The craft show and bake sale at the American Legion Hall take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade starts at 10 a.m.; participants are asked to line up at the airport at 9 a.m. The grand marshal, Old Scout, Good Neighbor and Paint Your Bale winners will be announced at the parade.

The kids have numerous opportunities for fun with races. Toad and turtle races — bring your own toad or turtle — will be on Main Street at the parade stand after the parade.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., pulled pork and hot dogs will be available for lunch at the Community Hall with entertainment sponsored by the Lions Club.

The action gets noisy as the truck and antique tractor pull rolls out south of the park.

Dusty Trails will be bringing out a petting zoo sponsored by Mac’s Super Foods, and there will be rodeo fun events at the roping arena starting at 1 p.m.

The cornhole tournament and beer garden are set for T’s Bar and Grill from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.