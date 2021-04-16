Wallace teacher retires after career full of passion for music, kids

A 36-year teaching career comes to a close at the end of this year for Wallace music teacher LaDonna Swedberg.
But music was a passion that started much earlier in her life.
“Music was always just a part of what I was doing,” Swedberg said. “I had an older sister and she was taking piano lessons. After she would practice her piano lessons, I would sit down at the piano and usually play them better than she did.”
Her mother wanted her to start piano lessons because, Swedberg said, she knew something was there.
“The piano teacher said I couldn’t start until I knew my ABCs,” Swedberg said. “I started piano lessons in kindergarten.”
Swedberg said she was always singing.
“Living on the farm, I was always singing in the pastures and kind of silly things,” Swedberg said. “Music is pretty much as much of me as my breath is.”
She graduated from Maywood High School and went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1985.
Fresh out of college, Swedberg returned to her high school to take on a half-time role as music teacher in 1985. Maywood’s music teacher at that time had fallen and broken her hip, Swedberg said.
Then, Medicine Valley’s vocal teacher fell ill and Swedberg took on that half-time position as well.
“There is no such thing as a half-time music teacher as far as hours,” Swedberg said. “I did both schools, so that meant four Christmas concerts, four spring concerts, three spring choirs between the two schools.”
After 3½ years, she decided that was enough and resigned from both positions.
“My cousin was on the school board (at Wallace) and he called and said, ‘Hey, we have a music opening. You want to come over?” Swedberg said.
That position started in 1988 as she and her husband, Ralph, were expecting their first child.
The couple went on to have six children — five boys and one girl: Riley and his wife, Kristina, who are both teachers and have a 9-month-old son, Colton; Tarassa, an elementary school teacher, and husband, Michael; Lane, a teacher; Landon, a banker; Collin, an ag teacher; and Micah, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. LaDonna and Ralph have been married for 37 years.
“I taught until the day I had our second child, which was 1991,” Swedberg said. “I taught for three years; stayed home for six years.”
Then the job at Wallace opened up again.
“My kids were going to be going to school here in 1997,” Swedberg said. “I was seven months’ pregnant, but I came back to work, and that was 24 years ago.”
Through all the years, Swedberg said she still enjoys teaching.
“I’ve often been known to say that I have a pretty good gig here,” Swedberg said, “because it combines my two passions: children and music. I get to do both all day and I get paid to do it.”
Swedberg is responsible for music for children from kindergarten to 12th grade.
“It’s a lot, and the stress of it is what’s starting to wear on me,” Swedberg said. “I may be too passionate about it sometimes.
“Sometimes I’m cranky and the kids know I’m kind of demanding — OK, I’m not kind of demanding, I’m very demanding.”
She said she has many fond memories, but isn’t without her regrets.
“This is the difficult part, but I would like to go back and change my early years’ teaching,” Swedberg said. “Because I’m so passionate about music, I think everybody should be, and it was so easy for me and should be for everybody.”
Over her tenure, she said, she came to understand better what to expect.
“I came to the realization that if they’re just enjoying the music,” Swedberg said, “my job is just to help them learn to enjoy it and appreciate it. And it is their choice what they do with it afterwards.”
She said she had to change her attitude and to make teaching “about meeting them where they are and just to teach them to express themselves with music.”
Without a doubt, Swedberg said, she is going to miss the kids the most. She has many reasons to be satisfied with the work she has done, she said.
“I have been given a lot of joy,” Swedberg said. “I have a couple of students — one is getting his doctorate in music and one has her master’s and is teaching.”
Swedberg said she set the bar pretty high for her students.
“This is where the bar is and I’m not lowering it,” Swedberg often told them. “I get the kids from kindergarten to graduation, and that’s just awesome because you see them mature and grow.”
Some she struggled with, and some of them became her favorite students.
“You just love them through the awkward stages and they grow into successful people despite the hard times,” Swedberg said.
She said demanding excellence from students gives them opportunity to achieve far beyond what they might expect.
“That’s the reward, that’s tenfold,” Swedberg said. “I think in the end, be it vocally or instrumentally, you’ve got the little tone-deaf kid that you’re like, ‘Could you not sing so loud?’”
But there are many stories of kids like that one who went on to excel in music thanks to a lot of hard work and perserverance.
“He ended up being in choir until he graduated and he learned how to sing on pitch, because he worked hard at it.”
Then there was the student who now has her master’s degree in music.
“When she was in fifth grade, she could not make that flute work to save her life,” Swedberg said. “She became one of the best in college and played in national flute conventions.
“All those little things, the life lessons for myself is to teach them like they’re the best, because they may be the best.”
At home, she’s set the bar for her kids and they’ve responded too. Three of her children are part of their respective churchs’ worship bands — Riley, Tarassa and Lane — but everyone plays brass instruments.
“We play for some weddings as a brass choir,” Swedberg said. “They all sing.”
When the family gets together, music is not necessarily a priority, but they practice together.
“We have had opportunity to do weddings and this year a couple of funerals,” Swedberg said. “So when we get together, that’s our happy place.”
