Wallace teacher retires after career full of passion for music, kids

She said she had to change her attitude and to make teaching “about meeting them where they are and just to teach them to express themselves with music.”

Without a doubt, Swedberg said, she is going to miss the kids the most. She has many reasons to be satisfied with the work she has done, she said.

“I have been given a lot of joy,” Swedberg said. “I have a couple of students — one is getting his doctorate in music and one has her master’s and is teaching.”

Swedberg said she set the bar pretty high for her students.

“This is where the bar is and I’m not lowering it,” Swedberg often told them. “I get the kids from kindergarten to graduation, and that’s just awesome because you see them mature and grow.”

Some she struggled with, and some of them became her favorite students.

“You just love them through the awkward stages and they grow into successful people despite the hard times,” Swedberg said.

She said demanding excellence from students gives them opportunity to achieve far beyond what they might expect.