North Platte has welcomed six sitting U.S. presidents in its 157-year history.

Just once, a hundred years ago Saturday, has this city paid respects in person to a dead president.

More than 4,000 people were solemnly waiting at the 1918 Union Pacific Depot when a special train arrived bearing the body of President Warren G. Harding at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 5, 1923.

The 29th president had died of a heart attack Aug. 2 in San Francisco, nearly 2½ years into his term and two months into an extensive western U.S. tour that saw him become the first sitting president to visit Canada and Alaska.

Harding had taken ill on his presidential train after giving an address in Seattle on July 27, according to newspaper accounts at the time. His earlier stops didn’t include North Platte.

Nine days later, his “funeral special” train began crisscrossing Nebraska on the Union Pacific en route to Washington, D.C. Harding would lie in state in the U.S. Capitol before his burial in his hometown of Marion, Ohio.

The Evening Telegraph’s Aug. 6 front page said the presidential train arrived an hour and 40 minutes late “due to the throwing of a tire upon the engine,” meaning a wheel rim had loosened.

The paper said the problem took place at Brule, about 60 miles west of North Platte. But a United Press account from aboard the funeral train said it happened at Chappell, where it halted for half an hour to switch engines.

A pilot train led the Harding train to the depot on East Front Street, with both arriving “without the customary screeching of whistles.” All U.P. engines and machinery were still.

Local mourners “stood at attention, heads bared” during the train’s 10-minute stop, the paper wrote.

They filled the depot’s parking lot, with North Platte’s Nebraska National Guard unit in charge of the crowd. City officials, Masons, Elks and members of North Platte’s American Legion post and Moose Lodge “attended in a body.”

“Autos were parked for blocks about the depot, (and) the immediate vicinity was roped off to take care of the vast throngs that gathered from all parts of the county to pay their respects to their past chief,” The Telegraph wrote.

Masons, Elks, Legionnaires, Knights of Columbus and Women’s Club members presented floral offerings to add to those from earlier stops in the first chair car.

“Few members of the funeral party showed themselves,” The Telegraph wrote. “The remainder of the train was dark, with occasional lights in the Pullmans, with the exception of the last car, in which reposed the remains of Warren G. Harding.

“Attending the remains was an escort of sailors, Marines and soldiers who stood at attention, saluting the flags held by the Guard company and the Legion as the train pulled out from the city.”

Harding’s funeral train reached Grand Island at 11:59 p.m., where the Daily Independent reported that at least 5,000 people had waited at least three hours.

Some 20,000 people waited into the wee hours at Omaha’s Union Station to pay their respects from 2:50 to 3:30 a.m. Aug. 6, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

North Platte’s prime location on the U.P. mainline enabled its residents to welcome five presidents on six occasions at the city’s depot during the first half of the 20th century.

William McKinley was first on May 27, 1901, followed by Theodore Roosevelt on both June 1, 1903, and May 9, 1905.

Roosevelt also had visited North Platte on Oct. 2, 1900, as McKinley’s running mate a month before the 25th president won a second term.

Herbert Hoover paused at North Platte on Nov. 6, 1932, just before Franklin Delano Roosevelt crushed his re-election bid. FDR stopped at the depot on Sept. 28, 1935, as did successor Harry S. Truman on June 6, 1948, as he sought election to a full term.

North Platte’s most recent and most prominent presidential visit took place on Aug. 13, 1987, when Ronald Reagan landed in Air Force One at Lee Bird Field. He had lunch at the late sculptor Ted Long’s ranch and gave a speech before 15,000 at the Wild West Arena.

Reagan also had visited North Platte before his presidency on May 5, 1976, and March 26, 1977. He returned on Aug. 24, 1990, beating Theodore Roosevelt’s three stops and becoming the only president to visit the city before, during and after his presidency.

Then-U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy spoke in North Platte on Oct. 14, 1959, a year before his election as the 35th president.

Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president and victorious Union Army commander in the Civil War, passed through North Platte on a U.P. train while the Republican presidential nominee on July 27 or 28, 1868. It’s unknown whether he made a public appearance in the city.