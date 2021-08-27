Washington Elementary classroom quarantined

A fourth-grade classroom at Washington Elementary School in North Platte has been sent home for 14 days because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in that classroom.

More than 50% of the classroom’s students and staff currently are COVID-positive, according to North Platte Public Schools.

The classroom quarantine began Friday. Pending no additional concerns, this class will return to in-person learning on Sept. 10 at their regularly scheduled time, according to the district.

As of Friday, Washington Elementary is reporting 17 COVID-positive cases. Families are asked to monitor their students and self-screen each day before bringing them to school. Elementary is currently in a mandatory mask mandate for anyone entering the building.

“While Washington Elementary will remain open for in-person learning to all other classes, we understand that families may have concerns about their child’s health and wish to keep them home from school,” district officials wrote in a press release. “We support this decision and will provide students with homework through Google Classroom.” Families can contact their student’s teacher or principal to make accommodations.

“North Platte Public Schools will continue to err on the side of caution for the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and community,” the press release says. “Our goal has and will continue to keep our schools open for in-person learning during this ever-changing time. We will continue to work with state and local health providers and education agencies to determine the courses of action that support this mission.”