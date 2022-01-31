Watch now: 691ON1, ESU 16 team up for workshop on self-defense, situational awareness

“The kids are really hyped and get excited in the class,” Gentry said, “but sometimes it’s like adding that other piece of what to do, God forbid, if you get yourself into a bad situation.”

Gentry said all the prevention methods can be taught, but she can’t stop real life from happening.

“We teach them to be aware of their situations where they’re at,” Gentry said. “We talk to them about how to help a friend if they see a friend in a relationship that might not be a healthy relationship and what to do.”

MacDonald and Scott showed students ways to protect themselves in various situations.

“We want to teach the kids about self-confidence,” MacDonald said. “A lot of self-defense is believing and carrying yourself with confidence so you don’t get picked on, and having some techniques.”

He talked with the students about how being small led to being bullied when he was in school. After a fight with another student, MacDonald said, he got involved in martial arts and learned how to be in control of himself and situations. He said he has not been in a street fight since then.