Watch now: 691ON1, ESU 16 team up for workshop on self-defense, situational awareness

WALLACE — ESU 16 school social workers have been teaching Safe Dates Adolescent Dating Violence Prevention program, in school districts around the area for a few years.
This year, the program expanded lessons to include a self-defense/situational awareness seminar in collaboration with 691ON1 MMA and Fitness Martial Arts instructors and grant funds obtained through Walmart community grants.
At Wallace Public Schools Monday afternoon, Ryan MacDonald, owner of 691ON1 MMA and Fitness Martial Arts, and MMA fighter Jayson Scott demonstrated actions students can take to protect themselves.
“We started the (Safe Dates) program last year here in Wallace,” said Sara Gentry, school social worker for ESU 16. “I just go into the classroom once a week and meet with the kids.”
In the past, the program has been offered to students in Mullen, Thedford, Brady and Stapleton. This year, Gentry said, they’ve reached about 90 students, an increase from about 50 the year before.
The program’s curriculum covers healthy relationships and red flags to watch out for if you’re in a bad relationship. Gentry said that law enforcement officers and staff members from North Platte’s Rape and Domestic Abuse Program also come to talk to students. The program also covers sexual assault and prevention.
“The kids are really hyped and get excited in the class,” Gentry said, “but sometimes it’s like adding that other piece of what to do, God forbid, if you get yourself into a bad situation.”
Gentry said all the prevention methods can be taught, but she can’t stop real life from happening.
“We teach them to be aware of their situations where they’re at,” Gentry said. “We talk to them about how to help a friend if they see a friend in a relationship that might not be a healthy relationship and what to do.”
MacDonald and Scott showed students ways to protect themselves in various situations.
“We want to teach the kids about self-confidence,” MacDonald said. “A lot of self-defense is believing and carrying yourself with confidence so you don’t get picked on, and having some techniques.”
He talked with the students about how being small led to being bullied when he was in school. After a fight with another student, MacDonald said, he got involved in martial arts and learned how to be in control of himself and situations. He said he has not been in a street fight since then.
“We teach a lot of jiujitsu because 90% of fights end up on the ground,” MacDonald said.
He shared a few moves the students could use, mainly focusing on how to escape and run away from a volatile situation safely.
“It’s important because you don’t want to teach high school kids how to harm each other and to think that’s cool,” MacDonald said. “They’re really influenceable at that age, so you just want to teach them how to protect themselves and get out of sticky situations.”
Scott and MacDonald taught the students what to do when someone has hands around their throat. The movements give the victim a tool to break free quickly and confidently.
The students who participated were freshmen through seniors, boys and girls, and were members of the family and consumer science class taught by Nicole Ferguson.
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021
“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."
The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…
Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.