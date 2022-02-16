Watch now: Adams Middle School students coordinate simulated evacuation during e-Mission

Teams of High Ability Learners at Adams Middle School learned how to manage evacuations and notifications when faced with a tornado or hurricane.

The students met with a NASA scientist via satellite on Wednesday for an e-Mission project. The teams gathered data and came up with solutions for evacuation and communication.

E-Missions is designed through NASA to help encourage students to do science and math and apply it to the real world, said HAL coordinator Marie Holmes-Brosius.

“The one we’re doing right now is volcanoes and hurricanes and how to help people get evacuated and what’s involved with that process,” Holmes-Brosius said. “They have to do the math and the geography and read everything, and they have to do research and apply it.”

She said the HAL program has done similar projects in the past, including a simulation about Mars, one on the moon and this one focusing on the planet Earth.

“They get to talk to a NASA scientist,” Holmes-Brosius said. “It’s exciting, they get to move around and communicate with each other.”

Eighth grader Emilee Allen said the students gained teamwork skills.