Watch now: Ag students flock to North Platte for national contest

Competition that tests the knowledge of agriculture has brought students from across the nation to North Platte through Saturday night.

The North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture National Judging Contest, “Discover Your Hidden Resources,” began Thursday morning.

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture agronomy professor Brad Ramsdale, the coordinator of the event, said this is the first contest since 2019.

“For collegiate agriculture competitions, this is the big one where everything is combined,” Ramsdale said. “This is the first time NCTA has hosted this competition.”

Ramsdale said students from the Curtis ag college have competed in the contest for over 10 years.

“It kind of felt like it might be our turn,” Ramsdale said. “I went through it with my faculty last spring and they said, OK, I think we can do this.”

There are 42 colleges and universities participating in the event and about 500 students and more than 50 coaches. Ramsdale said schools are from all across the U.S., although the majority are from the Midwest.

“Of course, agriculture is a big part of the world in the Midwest,” Ramsdale said.

Kaili Weiner, a sophomore at Black Hawk College in Moline, Illinois, previously attended NCTA for a year. She grew up in northern Michigan. She is studying equine science and horse science technology.

“I’ll be double majoring with two associate’s (degrees) in applied science,” she said. “Then I will be going to Black Hawk for a third year for ag education.”

Her hope is to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for ag education, non-teaching, for her bachelor’s degree. This is her first national competition.

“I feel pretty confident,” Weiner said. “I got a little horsie bug when I was about 7 and never stopped wanting to go to the barn.”

Nicky Overgaard, an equine instructor at the University of Minnesota at Crookston, brought her team to the competition.

“We have a very vibrant agriculture department program and natural resources,” Overgaard said.

She said her students love to participate in the NACTA contest every year.

“The benefit to the students is that they’re taking the knowledge they’ve learned from all their course work,” Overgaard said, “and they’re being tested on it against colleges from across the nation.

“This is a chance for them to show off their knowledge and be rewarded for that at the end of this contest.”

Not all the students are interested into going into ag as a career, but still like the discipline of competition.

Mason Horner, a College of Southern Idaho sophomore, is studying criminal justice to be a fish and game officer.

“I’m also thinking of changing more to a photography standpoint to become a forensic photographer,” Horner said.

He participated in the equine management section Thursday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

“I grew up with an ag background, so I did horse judging at FFA in high school my freshman year,” Horner said. “I’ve grown up around horses and it’s kind of nice to learn what people in the industry are looking for (in quality horses).”

In the equine management section, students evaluate four horses for quality.

Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA ranch horse team coach, explained the purpose of the conformation class competition.

“The point of judging conformation is to see how a horse is put together,” Hergenreder said. “That will dictate how they will stand up or hold up to being used. If they’re not well conformed, they will break down earlier, they’ll develop some issues.”

Horner matched the judge’s evaluation of the four horses.

“I did get the correct standings,” Horner said. “The judge and I did have different reasons. I went purely off physical appearance.”

The crop contest took place at the D&N Event Center. Ramsdale said it is designed around the knowledge needed to become a certified crop adviser.

“That is kind of the agronomy industry certification credential you can get when you go out there in your future career,” Ramsdale said. “They’re doing a general knowledge exam, math exam, plant and seed identification, and then a lab practical where they have a variety of agronomy items in front of them with a question involved.”

He said that is the heart of these competitions.

“We have 13 different contests this week,” Ramsdale said. “Many of them have really close connections to future careers in either ag business or in livestock management, equine management, ag mechanics or agronomy.”

The livestock judging contest begins at 8 a.m. Friday at the fairgrounds. Soils competition is at the West Central Area Research, Extension and Education Center at 8 a.m. The day concludes with a Knowledge Bowl at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Plains Community College North Campus.

A full schedule can be found at ncta.unl.edu/NACTA/Contest%20Schedule.pdf

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.