Watch now: Air Mail 100 lands in North Platte

Cub Scouts Evan Condon, 8, and his brother Jack, 10, present some 300 completed “Air Mail 100” commemorative postcards at Lee Bird Field Wednesday to Omaha pilot David Ott, who flew the Omaha-to-North Platte leg of the four-day cross-country relay marking America’s transcontinental airmail centennial. With them are Sean Condon (left), the brothers’ father and Cubmaster, and Ott’s friend Erik Taylor, a U.S. Postal Service carrier in south Omaha.