Watch now: 'Annie Oakley' shows off her cake for Buffalo Bill Cody's birthday
top story

Annie Oakley, a.k.a. Vicki McCarty, baked a cake that portrays Scout’s Rest Ranch and the Cody home in North Platte.

The annual public celebration of William "Buffalo Bill" Cody’s birthday at the Platte River Mall will not take place today due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but bakers were invited to participate in a virtual contest.

“The bushes and trees are broccoli,” McCarty said. She said she used green icing on the house and at the top of the barn is a heart with a gunshot in the middle.

“Annie Oakley shot a hole right in the middle of the heart,” McCarty said.

The International Cody Family Association is sponsoring the online contest. Winners will be selected by votes of those who signed up to attend a Zoom event Sunday.

