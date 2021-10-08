 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Area businesses, agencies come together for Mid-Plains United Way's Chili Cook-Off
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Area businesses, agencies come together for Mid-Plains United Way's Chili Cook-Off

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mid-Plains United Way hosted its 26th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday in the First National Bank parking lot in downtown North Platte. The event kicks off the 2021-22 fundraising campaign.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News