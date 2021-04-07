Watch now: As North Platte City Council debates ‘blighted’ request, citizens voice concern about future use

“I did talk to my constituents, and I can honestly say that when people don’t know about the project, they have a lot of misconceptions and misperceptions of what might happen or what might not happen,” he said.

“But after I talked to the people and told them what I know — I don’t know everything — every one of the people I spoke with said, ‘You’ve changed my thoughts on this.’”

“I think sometimes you have to think about what the greater good is,” said Councilman Jim Carman. “And I think the greater good for our community is that we go ahead and declare this area blighted and substandard.”

In announcing the plan last month, Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance said his new firm likely would seek TIF aid in building up the retired sewer lagoon by 4 to 5 feet before construction.

Even with swift approvals by the city and relevant agencies, construction likely would take at least 18 months. Production wouldn’t start before early 2023, Briggs said.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., called attention to a project map showing where the plant would and wouldn’t go.