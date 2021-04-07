Watch now: As North Platte City Council debates ‘blighted’ request, citizens voice concern about future use

For the second time in two weeks, the source of public angst at a North Platte city government meeting came from a proposal that wasn’t on the agenda.
After Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, city residents will see whether that proposal — an 875-employee beef processing plant — will be offered officially as well as publicly.
In a rare unanimous vote on tax increment financing matters, the council voted 8-0 to declare a narrow 374-acre-long strip on Newberry Access’ east side “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes.
Lurking over their vote, and the 80-minute public hearing before it, was Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed 1,500-head-per-day packing plant atop a retired city sewer lagoon on 75 acres in the middle of the strip.
North Platte’s newest TIF-eligible zone stretches south from near U.S. Highway 30 to the northeast side of Interstate 80’s Newberry interchange — the only Exit 179 quadrant not yet developed for businesses.
Council members Sept. 15 rezoned most of that strip — though not the land near I-80 — for I-2 heavy industrial use. Planning Commission members recommended TIF status for the entire strip March 23.
The future of the I-80 quadrant wasn’t on the minds of most of the hearing’s 20 speakers. They made it clear they see TIF status for the Newberry strip as the gateway to a meatpacking plant they don’t want.
“This is a turning point,” said Doyce Williams, 1003 East B St. “It can stop here, or you can open the gates for a lot of smell and a lot of expense for the sake of 800 jobs.”
Several speakers said the council should table the question of TIF status or put it to a public vote.
“Your constituents, the ones who voted you into place, are the ones who you really need to know about,” said Tom Neidhardt, 121 W. Second St. “Those individuals put you there. Have you contacted them?”
Mayor Brandon Kelliher struggled to keep speakers focused on whether a “blighted” study by Lincoln’s Hanna:Keelan Associates correctly judged the strip as meeting state standards for TIF use — regardless of who might offer a project somewhere on it.
That didn’t dissuade speakers such as Amanda Huebner, who predicted North Platte’s schools would lose more students than they would gain if a beef plant comes in.
“Stick to the blighted land issue, please,” Kelliher said.
“Well, that’s a result of it,” replied Huebner, who lives along North Airport Road.
Despite Sustainable Beef’s March 18 press conference announcing its plans — a session that Kelliher hosted — city officials stressed that the firm organized by Nebraska cattle growers hasn’t yet submitted a formal plan.
Deciding TIF eligibility “is a very first step in a longer process in order to determine the end use or the end residency of this ground,” said Councilman Pete Volz.
Because it’s owned by the city, the old sewer lagoon proposed for the packing plant also would have to be purchased by Sustainable Beef for that firm’s project to proceed.
The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority would handle the land sale if the city approves a TIF redevelopment plan, said CRA attorney Mike Bacon of Gothenburg.
Once the city receives a plan, Kelliher said, Planning Commission and council hearings on it can be scheduled and the appropriate federal and state environmental agencies can be alerted to start their own reviews.
If a project is proposed, it would have to meet “all requirements of federal, state and local agencies,” added City Administrator Matthew Kibbon. “And that is the developer’s responsibility, not the city’s.”
Even with the Newberry strip TIF-eligible, “that certainly is no guarantee of whatever kind of business would qualify to be out there because of all the studies that have to take place,” Councilwoman Donna Tryon said before the council’s vote.
Councilman Ed Rieker took issue with opponents’ claims that the eight council members aren’t talking to people in their wards.
“I did talk to my constituents, and I can honestly say that when people don’t know about the project, they have a lot of misconceptions and misperceptions of what might happen or what might not happen,” he said.
“But after I talked to the people and told them what I know — I don’t know everything — every one of the people I spoke with said, ‘You’ve changed my thoughts on this.’”
“I think sometimes you have to think about what the greater good is,” said Councilman Jim Carman. “And I think the greater good for our community is that we go ahead and declare this area blighted and substandard.”
In announcing the plan last month, Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance said his new firm likely would seek TIF aid in building up the retired sewer lagoon by 4 to 5 feet before construction.
Even with swift approvals by the city and relevant agencies, construction likely would take at least 18 months. Production wouldn’t start before early 2023, Briggs said.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., called attention to a project map showing where the plant would and wouldn’t go.
The retired lagoon sits just south of the active lagoon at North Platte’s 2009 wastewater treatment plant. A second retired lagoon, also in the newly TIF-eligible zone, sits east of the active lagoon.
In between the would-be beef plant site and the land next to I-80 sits a wetland that the city developed in 2002 and manages in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
That wetland isn’t on the table for Sustainable Beef or any developer, Person said. It was included to connect the old lagoons and the land near I-80 because a new TIF zone must involve contiguous land.
“We respect that (wetland use) very much,” Person said.
Beyond plant and wildlife habitat, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said, the city-owned wetland offers federal “wetland credits” when a public body disturbs wetlands on either Platte River branch.
Beef-plant opponents said the two retired sewer lagoons also attract thousands of ducks, geese and other birds, adding to the ecological diversity near the Platte forks.
“Our wild spaces are increasingly becoming smaller,” said Alisha Forbes, 213½ W. First St. The Newberry strip is “obviously not (blighted) when you drive out there.”
Sustainable Beef leaders said last month they plan to spend millions of dollars on state-of-the-art equipment to control odors and pollution.
The site’s proximity to the city wastewater plant will aid that task, and it also sits downwind from most of North Platte and the area’s prevailing winds, project supporters said.
Opponents at Tuesday’s hearing, however, made evident their distrust of public and private assurances.
“I want the people of North Platte to speak up, because you’re not getting the full truth on this,” said Dee Fugate, who lives outside city limits at 1671 N. Long School Road.
They repeatedly pointed to cities with much older packing plants — especially Lexington — in predicting influxes of immigrants to work at Sustainable Beef who would impose fresh burdens on local taxpayers.
Huebner’s husband, David, said he moved back to North Platte with his family after a career in the U.S. Border Patrol dealing with immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“In such a historic time of open borders, blighting (land) for heavy industry invites border-related crime to our city and county,” he said. “I’ve lived in it, and I’ve worked in it. ...
“This isn’t an ignorant or racist point of view, as illegal aliens are white, black and brown,” David Huebner added. “They come from all countries all across the globe.”