Watch now: As skateboarding grows in popularity, North Platte teens open own businesses

Each component can be purchased separately so the skater can customize it the way they want it.

“You have the board itself and you can pick the type of bearings you want, hardware, and you can pick the size of your wheels,” Lienemann said. “Everything is personalized to your preference.

“‘Park’ or ‘street’ are the main styles.”

Caldwell said skateboarding is growing in popularity.

“Skateboarding has always been a pretty big thing,” she said. “It’s definitely getting a lot bigger now. It was in the Olympics.”

She said the sport is very popular in North Platte as well.

“It’s definitely getting a lot bigger here, so I’m just hoping to help expand and get some more people into it,” Caldwell said. “The skate park is always slammed. You’ve got a lot of people there.

“A lot of my buddies have skateboards and they skate to school, it’s awesome.”

Both shops sell longboards as well.

“Longboards have smoother wheels, so going over cracks and rough concrete is easier,” Lienemann said.