Watch now: Bailey Lehr crowned Miss Rodeo Nebraska, hours after sister Brooke named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

Bailey Lehr of Columbus smiled wide as reigning Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath placed the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Lady-in-Waiting crown on Lehr’s cowgirl hat during Wednesday night’s Buffalo Bill Rodeo at Wild West Arena.

“Honestly, all four of us competed so well,” Lehr said. “So, it was such a shock for me to win the categories I did and come out as Miss Rodeo Nebraska.”

Lehr, the daughter of Lance and Joan Lehr, will receive her full-fledged crown in January, after Walrath competes in the Nov. 28 through Dec. 5 Miss Rodeo America pageant in Las Vegas.

The 20-year-old won four of the eight individual awards that were given to candidates based on their performances throughout the pageant.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the awards Lehr received was the horsemanship award, which worked well with her love of riding horses, especially horses that she hadn’t been on before.

Danielle Forster, 21, won the written test award and the speech award in the Miss Rodeo Nebraska division, earning herself pageant runner-up.

Lehr was crowned only hours after her younger sister, Brooke Lehr, had been crowned as 2020 Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska.