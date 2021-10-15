Watch now: BE Properties remodels third floor of Mutual Building in downtown North Platte

Downtown North Platte’s historic buildings offer opportunity for modern beauty partnered with early 1900s structure.
Kayla Jensen and Chris Blakely of BE Properties have nearly completed renovating the third floor of the Mutual Building at 100 E. Fifth St.
“We came in with this idea of having a big open beautiful space in downtown North Platte where people could host a little dinner party, or have a board meeting,” Jensen said. “We wanted it to be elegant and fancy. We didn’t want it to be like a cheap reno.”
She said a lot of time, love and money went into the project.
“It’s for our tenants, but it’s also for executives or board meetings,” Jensen said.
The building renovation started in 2018. There are four office suites, a lobby on the south side and a meeting room on the north side.
“It has a media system for presentations with a full speaker system for movies,” Jensen said of the meeting room. “We have a kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator, storage.”
The meeting room is available for dinner parties or perhaps a think tank in a comfortable lounge area.
The flooring flows from the hallway into the meeting room.
“I had this vision of just a big white open space and it started with this marble floor and just went from there,” Jensen said. “All of the features are black and white.”
Art is displayed throughout the room.
“We did little pops of color from local artists on the wall,” Jensen said. “Holly Carlini and Jessica Hill did all of the art in here to add a little pop of color. Otherwise, it’s modern, elegant; everything is nice and clean.”
The walnut table is unique as well.
“We had it custom made in Odell,” Jensen said. “It weighs like 350 pounds and it seats 10.”
She said the table was made specifically for the meeting room.
“I really thought that the wood complements the white and black really well,” Jensen said. “I love how it turned out.”
The office suites are available for lease.
“One is already leased out, so we have three available,” Jensen said. “I’ll be showing those as soon as they’re done.”
The final touches are being put on the suites now and they should be done and ready to lease out by Nov. 1.
“I have become so passionate about making downtown North Platte beautiful,” Jensen said. “It’s a craze right now. Everybody is putting so much love into downtown.”
She has seen other renovations and businesses coming into the downtown.
With other renovations and businesses moving in downtown, “we’re so excited to be a part of that,” Jensen said. “We love our downtown and eventually it’s going to be the most beautiful place.”
For more information on renting the suites or booking the meeting room, the beproperties.org website has contact numbers.