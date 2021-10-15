Watch now: BE Properties remodels third floor of Mutual Building in downtown North Platte

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Art is displayed throughout the room.

“We did little pops of color from local artists on the wall,” Jensen said. “Holly Carlini and Jessica Hill did all of the art in here to add a little pop of color. Otherwise, it’s modern, elegant; everything is nice and clean.”

The walnut table is unique as well.

“We had it custom made in Odell,” Jensen said. “It weighs like 350 pounds and it seats 10.”

She said the table was made specifically for the meeting room.

“I really thought that the wood complements the white and black really well,” Jensen said. “I love how it turned out.”

The office suites are available for lease.

“One is already leased out, so we have three available,” Jensen said. “I’ll be showing those as soon as they’re done.”

The final touches are being put on the suites now and they should be done and ready to lease out by Nov. 1.

“I have become so passionate about making downtown North Platte beautiful,” Jensen said. “It’s a craze right now. Everybody is putting so much love into downtown.”