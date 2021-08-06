Watch now: Big Boy steams into North Platte

But having a tour bus in a primary viewing spot inside the yard “was my dream come true,” she said.

Ditto for two older couples on the bus tour who accounted for two of the 18 states represented in the tower’s crowded parking lot.

Orland and Meredith Seaver of Orem, Utah, had stopped there in June while driving east for an extended stay in New Jersey.

That’s when they learned about Rail Days — and about Big Boy, which left U.P.’s Cheyenne, Wyoming, steam shop Thursday on its first goodwill jaunt since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If Big Boy hadn’t been here, I don’t know if we would have stopped” on the way back to Utah, Meredith Seaver said.

“We made a reservation out here hoping everything would work out. And it did.”

Her husband, who runs a miniature Big Boy on his home model railroad layout, said he was following No. 4014’s progress on his iPad on its way from its overnight stop Thursday in Sidney.

Being inside Bailey for Big Boy’s arrival “was a nice bonus,” Orland Seaver said.