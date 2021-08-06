Watch now: Big Boy steams into North Platte

The passengers inside Friday’s sold-out 1 p.m. Bailey Yard tour bus were suitably impressed by their guide’s sights, sounds and explanations.
Little did they know they were about to hit North Platte Rail Days’ train-buff jackpot.
As the bus headed toward its return trip over the rail-automobile viaduct near Bailey’s eastbound hump, cellphone and iPad trackers called out:
Big Boy’s at Birdwood!
Restored Union Pacific No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, was about to roll through the world’s largest rail yard on Rail Days’ opening afternoon.
Tour guide Wade Krahulik, a Bailey-based U.P. trainman and peer trainer, quickly had the bus driver stop at the edge of the overpass.
He was as excited as his passengers.
“Only two tour guides on earth could have pulled this off,” Krahulik bragged facetiously, “and one of them’s dead.”
From the west it came, a single light growing into a recognizable black shape.
Big Boy, which visited North Platte twice in the summer of its 2019 rebirth, chugged past the far-off Birdwood overpass on North Front Road. Train fans’ vehicles were lined up there, too.
Latched behind it were diesel Engine 4015 — there to supply dynamic braking help, Krahulik said — and other U.P. armor-yellow cars and a half-dozen gondola cars.
Trailing it all was that rarest of sights these days on active railroad tracks: a U.P. caboose.
The “oohs” and “ahs” cascaded through the bus. Passengers clicked away with smartphones and full-sized cameras as Big Boy passed below them.
“That’s a million-dollar shot,” someone said.
More views awaited as the bus moved east off the overpass. Bailey’s eastbound “run-through,” where unit trains pause briefly to swap crews, had its own VIP guest. Big Boy.
As the bus passed once more, No. 4014 resumed its journey to the downtown “VIP track” along East Front Street. He’ll pose there through 8 a.m. Sunday.
Krahulik, a 23-year yard veteran, received a long ovation as the bus ended its unexpectedly rich 90-minute tour back at the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center.
“You folks were the first ones from North Platte to see this thing,” he said before the bus emptied.
That close, anyway. Kirsten Parker, the Spike’s executive director, said people on the seventh- and eighth-floor observation decks also could see No. 4014 do its thing.
But having a tour bus in a primary viewing spot inside the yard “was my dream come true,” she said.
Ditto for two older couples on the bus tour who accounted for two of the 18 states represented in the tower’s crowded parking lot.
Orland and Meredith Seaver of Orem, Utah, had stopped there in June while driving east for an extended stay in New Jersey.
That’s when they learned about Rail Days — and about Big Boy, which left U.P.’s Cheyenne, Wyoming, steam shop Thursday on its first goodwill jaunt since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If Big Boy hadn’t been here, I don’t know if we would have stopped” on the way back to Utah, Meredith Seaver said.
“We made a reservation out here hoping everything would work out. And it did.”
Her husband, who runs a miniature Big Boy on his home model railroad layout, said he was following No. 4014’s progress on his iPad on its way from its overnight stop Thursday in Sidney.
Being inside Bailey for Big Boy’s arrival “was a nice bonus,” Orland Seaver said.
Now that they’re in North Platte, the couple said, they plan to attend Saturday’s corn feed at the Lincoln County Historical Museum and Sunday’s 11 a.m. showing of Cecil B. DeMille’s 1939 movie “Union Pacific” at the Fox Theatre.
Lyle and Lola DeCock of Ghent, Minnesota, can’t stay quite that long. They were en route to a weekend wedding reception in Colorado when Lola learned about Rail Days and Big Boy on the Nebraska Tourism website.
So they pulled off Interstate 80, at least for a day.
“We had a railroad go within 100 yards of my grandpa’s place long before when they had steam locomotives,” Lyle said.
When they saw No. 4014 puffing toward them, the couple knew they had made the right call.
“I found it amazing,” Lola DeCock added.