Watch now: Biodex machine will help Hershey health curriculum, strength program

Hershey students have the opportunity to learn about strength and endurance with a new Biodex System 4 machine.

The high school’s health and sciences program will use the machine as a teaching tool as well as a practical option to help athletes improve various muscle groups.

“You can do the testing comparing right to left, top to bottom,” science teacher and athletic trainer Doug Long said.

From the testing results, Long said, he can set up training programs tailored to individual students.

“The program will run automatically as you change from strength to power to endurance,” Long said. “The resistance will change automatically.”

The students sit in the chair and a power head provides resistance to help identify areas that need improvement.

“The power head has variable resistance so you can test power, endurance and strength, timed to how fast they contract, timed to peak torque, how high their maximum push is and pull,” Long said. “The machine can do all of that and can compare antagonist muscles.”

For example, the testing can compare the top of a joint to the bottom of the joint and the adjoining muscles.

“If we’re doing an elbow, it will compare the triceps to the biceps,” Long said, “and it will compare right to left triceps and right to left biceps.”

The machine generates a printout so Long can see the comparisons in a graphic.

“We pay a lot of attention to hamstrings because those are the most ACL-protective muscles,” Long said. The anterior cruciate ligament helps stabilize the knee joint and is frequently injured during sports.

The power head can be spun 360 degrees and can be tilted according to the joint being tested.

“If you’re doing a shoulder or a standing activity, it will raise up to the proper height,” Long said. “There are appliances to do the various parts of the body including ankles, elbows, shoulders and legs. It’s pretty versatile.”

Sophomore Brody Hund, who wrestles and plays football, tested his legs to demonstrate what the machine can do.

“The first repetition got me pretty tired because it was a higher resistance,” Hund said. “But then the second one was a lighter resistance, but the last five reps were pretty tough. I’m pretty sore from it right now.”

As the athletes begin their summer weight program at the end of the school year, Long said the machine will be key in conditioning that will help diminish injuries.

“We’re going to try to get everybody tested this summer as they come in for the weight program,” Long said. “Then we will make some adjustments on the hamstrings piece to maybe keep ACLs in better working condition.”

The educational portion of the program will give students a hands-on experience on the machine as well.

“We can work with the kids so they can get practical knowledge in running the Biodex,” Long said. “If they go into physical therapy or athletic training, occupational therapy or whatever, they can have some experience with the Biodex.”

Long said the funds for the machine came from a Nebraska Department of Education reVision grant.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.