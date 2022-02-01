Watch now: Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt calls Catholic schools 'a place where faith flourishes'

The question brought a look of joy to his face as Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt visited students at McDaid Elementary School Tuesday.

As he took a few minutes to visit with students in individual classes, Hanefeldt asked if there were any questions for him. One second grader asked him if God had a mother and a father.

“God has always been,” Hanefeldt told the student. “He wasn’t born, so He didn’t have a mother and father because He has always been.”

Each year in celebration of Catholic Schools Week, Hanefeldt travels across the state to celebrate Mass and meet with youngsters in schools within the Grand Island Diocese.

Hanefeldt said Catholic Schools Week celebrates the good things the schools are able to accomplish.

“In Catholic education is an environment in which you not only can learn about various subjects we all have to learn, but to add faith to that, integrate faith into other subjects,” Hanefeldt said. “It’s really important. It starts at home, but this can reinforce what happens at home. Catholic school is where faith flourishes.”