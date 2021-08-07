Watch now:Brady Days participants beat the heat with mud volleyball tournament

A hot day, two volleyball pits and plenty of mud entertained the large crowd gathered at Palmer Park in Brady during Saturday’s Brady Days festivities.
The 3-on-3 mud volleyball tournament was one of many events going on across Brady, and mixed with the end of a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a pair of food trucks and inflatable slides and bounce houses for the kids, the crowd remained entertained throughout.
“It keeps the kids busy and some adults busy, so that’s really nice,” said Dakota Meyers, a Brady Days event coordinator. “It gives us something to do and keeps you cool in the water since it’s supposed to be nearly 100 degrees today.”
Meyers said the mud volleyball tournament had 19 teams participating, even though the event was supposed to be limited to just 12. So many people showed interest, Meyers said, that they kept registration open.
“The issue is, it takes a long time to play this many games of volleyball,” Meyers said. “We’ll probably keep it limited unless we can get more courts. That would be the way we could get way more teams. That would be awesome if we could do that.”
The two volleyball pits at Palmer Park were filled shin high with water. Teams played one set of volleyball, or first to 25 points, and the winner moved on. Each pit had a scorekeeper as well.
“You get to do it with your friends, it’s in the water and it just brings a bunch of people together from the town,” said Meyers when asked what makes mud volleyball so appealing. “Some people that have moved away, they come back to play and stuff like that. So that’s really nice.”
Recent Gothenburg High School graduate and mud volleyball participant Tubby Baker said he came out to just play some sports again.
“I’m done with sports now, I graduated high school, so it’s fun to get out here and do some activities again,” Baker said. “Mud volleyball is just a fun thing to do.”
He said he competed in the tournament three years ago, but hasn’t been out since. When asked about what he liked the most about the tournament, he said the competitiveness.
“It’s still fun, but there’s still a little edge of competition,” Baker said. “So that’s fun.
“It’s not too terribly difficult,” Baker added when asked about playing in muddy water. “It makes it nice because then if you lay out for it, it doesn’t hurt too bad.”
Two current Gothenburg volleyball players, Clara Evert and Aubrey O’Hare, also came out to play in the tournament, and their team won its opening match.
“I think that it’s very competitive, and you get to play against a lot of different varieties of players,” Evert said.