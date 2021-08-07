Watch now:Brady Days participants beat the heat with mud volleyball tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You get to do it with your friends, it’s in the water and it just brings a bunch of people together from the town,” said Meyers when asked what makes mud volleyball so appealing. “Some people that have moved away, they come back to play and stuff like that. So that’s really nice.”

Recent Gothenburg High School graduate and mud volleyball participant Tubby Baker said he came out to just play some sports again.

“I’m done with sports now, I graduated high school, so it’s fun to get out here and do some activities again,” Baker said. “Mud volleyball is just a fun thing to do.”

He said he competed in the tournament three years ago, but hasn’t been out since. When asked about what he liked the most about the tournament, he said the competitiveness.

“It’s still fun, but there’s still a little edge of competition,” Baker said. “So that’s fun.

“It’s not too terribly difficult,” Baker added when asked about playing in muddy water. “It makes it nice because then if you lay out for it, it doesn’t hurt too bad.”

Two current Gothenburg volleyball players, Clara Evert and Aubrey O’Hare, also came out to play in the tournament, and their team won its opening match.