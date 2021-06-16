Watch now: Brooke Lehr crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

Patience paid off for Brooke Lehr in the end.
The 16-year-old Columbus resident was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon on the North Platte Community College’s South Campus.
The title came after the 2020 pageant that she had planned to enter was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I said, ‘That’s OK. I’ll just take another year and prepare.’ And here we are,” Lehr said after the roughly hourlong coronation ceremony at the McDonald-Belton Theater.
Lehr, who attends Scotus Central Catholic High School, was one of four finalists to take over for Brylee Thompson, who served as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska the last two years.
The group also included Jaelyn Himmelberg, Hannah Siwinski and first runner-up Calie Troyer.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Lehr said of hearing her name as the winner. “I am just so happy after all this hard work and after we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID.
“I was always the girl in the crowd looking up to the older rodeo queens thinking, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s going to be me one day.’ I knew I had to make it happen.”
Lehr tried to remain calm during the past several days of competition in which the candidates were judged on horsemanship and fashion and also asked to deliver a speech.
“I kind of got nervous,” Lehr admitted, “but you have to remember you’re not the only one doing it. You just have to know that you’re never going to be perfect, and so you just go out with that mindset, trying your best and giving it all.”
Lehr’s sister, Bailey, was the first runner-up in the 2018 pageant, and this year the 20-year-old was in the running for Miss Rodeo Nebraska. As her sister did three years ago, Brooke won awards for horsemanship, congeniality and photogenic qualities during the Miss Teen Rodeo competition.
“I’m just happy,” Brooke Lehr said. “What a great group of girls that I could do this with. That’s the fun about it.
“I made lifelong friends. We had each other’s backs. Whenever they needed anything or I needed something, we were always there for each other.”