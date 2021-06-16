Watch now: Brooke Lehr crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

Patience paid off for Brooke Lehr in the end.

The 16-year-old Columbus resident was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon on the North Platte Community College’s South Campus.

The title came after the 2020 pageant that she had planned to enter was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I said, ‘That’s OK. I’ll just take another year and prepare.’ And here we are,” Lehr said after the roughly hourlong coronation ceremony at the McDonald-Belton Theater.

Lehr, who attends Scotus Central Catholic High School, was one of four finalists to take over for Brylee Thompson, who served as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska the last two years.

The group also included Jaelyn Himmelberg, Hannah Siwinski and first runner-up Calie Troyer.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Lehr said of hearing her name as the winner. “I am just so happy after all this hard work and after we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID.

“I was always the girl in the crowd looking up to the older rodeo queens thinking, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s going to be me one day.’ I knew I had to make it happen.”