Watch now: Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo kicks off at North Platte event center

Nestled in her booth along one of the walls at the D&N Event Center on Wednesday morning, Susan Steel finished setting up a Tower Garden.
The aeroponic plant growing system uses rockwool cubes instead of soil, along with fluorescent lights and a circulating watering system. It allows for the cultivation of a number of herbs and plants year-round, either indoor or outdoor, “basically anything that grows above ground,” Steel said.
Steel was among 125 vendors at the D&N as the 31st Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo kicked off a two-day run in North Platte.
This year’s numbers are back to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to Kathy Swain, the vice president of North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp.
“A lot of corporate companies were not allowed to go to shows (last year), so we probably had about 45 or 50 fewer booths than normal,” Swain said. “It’s good to come full circle and have everyone back.”
The Tower Garden was among the Juice Plus+ products that Steel was promoting, along with Juice Plus+ nutritional products — capsules, gummies, bars and smoothies.
Steel’s connection to the product began about a decade ago as she was researching a nutrient product for her brother, who was undergoing cancer treatments.
“I had a pretty high criteria,” Steel said. “I didn’t want any sugar. I didn’t want any artificial stuff or preservatives. I researched about 100 products that were out there.”
She has had booths at a number of health fairs before the opportunity came along to show at the Farm and Ranch Expo.
“I think over the last two years, maybe people are a little more aware of (their health),” Steel said.
A few rows down from her booth was the space for Budke Powersports, where a handful of utility task vehicles were situated.
Tyler Wilson, a Budke sales consultant, said the public interest in the vehicles and four-wheelers is there for both recreational and agricultural use. The issue continues to be the supply chain.
“It’s really similar to the auto industry. We’re slim on our new inventory and it’s probably going to be like that probably until the end of this year and the start of the next year,” Wilson said. “Used units are pretty hot and desirable because we can’t get new.”
Wilson said the dealership has had more success with Polaris as an order can be generally be filled within four to five weeks, depending on unit and availability.
“Honda and Yamaha, we can’t order anything,” Wilson said. “We’re allocated from the company of what they can manufacture and send us, and that’s what we get. We have to buckle down and see if other dealers can trade with us.”