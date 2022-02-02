Watch now: Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo kicks off at North Platte event center

“I had a pretty high criteria,” Steel said. “I didn’t want any sugar. I didn’t want any artificial stuff or preservatives. I researched about 100 products that were out there.”

She has had booths at a number of health fairs before the opportunity came along to show at the Farm and Ranch Expo.

“I think over the last two years, maybe people are a little more aware of (their health),” Steel said.

A few rows down from her booth was the space for Budke Powersports, where a handful of utility task vehicles were situated.

Tyler Wilson, a Budke sales consultant, said the public interest in the vehicles and four-wheelers is there for both recreational and agricultural use. The issue continues to be the supply chain.

“It’s really similar to the auto industry. We’re slim on our new inventory and it’s probably going to be like that probably until the end of this year and the start of the next year,” Wilson said. “Used units are pretty hot and desirable because we can’t get new.”

Wilson said the dealership has had more success with Polaris as an order can be generally be filled within four to five weeks, depending on unit and availability.