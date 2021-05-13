Watch now: Calibraska founder talks to North Platte High School Students

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The film industry, she said, was a different story because people have to work in person.

“The animation industry and other industries where a lot of the work is digital, that changed a lot,” Larsen-Dockray said. “People learned they didn’t have to come to the studio to produce broadcast network shows.”

She said the opportunity to work remotely opens up possibilities for Nebraskans.

“I think really something important to take note of is really the whole industry being centered in big cities is potentially going to get changed up quite a bit,” Larsen-Dockray said. “Access to broadband internet, which is still an issue in rural America, is something that is still a hurdle that needs to be dealt with.”

In addition to animation, the Calibraska Arts Initiative classes include creative writing, acting, filmmaking and other subjects. Classes will be offered in person as well as online.

“Having to adjust to the pandemic was tough last year, but this summer I’m really looking forward to returning to my hometown state,” Larsen-Dockray said, “as well as exploring new ways of teaching and connecting with more rural communities in Nebraska.”